The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: C# Dev Kit, Microsoft Azure and more

News

by admin
.NETCodingOpen SourceVisual Studio

Today09. June 2023

Visual Studio Code Extension Tip: C# Dev Kit

The C# Dev Kit, currently in preview, is designed to enable greater C# productivity when using Visual Studio Code.

CodingMicrosoft TeamsVisual Studio

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code v5: New features for developers

Easier development of Teams apps, debugging of bots and many other new features – try the new version of Teams Toolkit for VS Code now.

CodingVisual Studio

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Visual Studio 2022: version 17.6 is officially available

More productivity and better performance – the new version of Visual Studio supports you in your projects. Install version 17.6 now.

CodingVisual Studio

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.78

With version 1.78, the VS Code team has improved the IDE in the areas of accessibility, workbench, editor, terminal, source control and extensions, among other things.

