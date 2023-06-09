The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: C# Dev Kit, Microsoft Azure and more

.NET Coding Open Source Visual Studio Today 09. June 2023 Visual Studio Code Extension Tip: C# Dev Kit The C# Dev Kit, currently in preview, is designed to enable greater C# productivity when using Visual Studio Code. To the news

Coding Microsoft Teams Visual Studio Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code v5: New features for developers Easier development of Teams apps, debugging of bots and many other new features – try the new version of Teams Toolkit for VS Code now. To the news

Coding Visual Studio Wednesday May 17, 2023 Visual Studio 2022: version 17.6 is officially available More productivity and better performance – the new version of Visual Studio supports you in your projects. Install version 17.6 now. To the news