The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: C# Dev Kit, Microsoft Azure and more

Today09. June 2023
Visual Studio Code Extension Tip: C# Dev Kit
The C# Dev Kit, currently in preview, is designed to enable greater C# productivity when using Visual Studio Code.
CodingMicrosoft TeamsVisual Studio
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code v5: New features for developers
Easier development of Teams apps, debugging of bots and many other new features – try the new version of Teams Toolkit for VS Code now.
CodingVisual Studio
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Visual Studio 2022: version 17.6 is officially available
More productivity and better performance – the new version of Visual Studio supports you in your projects. Install version 17.6 now.
