The most important news of calendar week 32/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more

The most important news of calendar week 32/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more

Thursday 10 August 2023

Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.81

The VS Code team has improved the IDE in version 1.81 in the areas of accessibility, notebooks, Python, Copilot and Git repositories, among other things.

Wednesday 09 August 2023

Visual Studio 2022: Version 17.7 ensures more productivity

Visual Studio 2022 x17.7 is here – with a wealth of new features, from better file comparison to faster debugging. Check out the new features.

Wednesday 21 June 2023

Now available: Build Insights in Visual Studio 2022

The analyzes created by Build Insights help you to effectively optimize your build times – especially for large projects such as e.g. B. in AAA games.

Monday 19 June 2023

Visual Studio 2022: This is new for JavaScript and TypeScript

Get to know new features for JavaScript and TypeScript that increase your productivity and make code editing easier and better.

