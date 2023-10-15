The most important news of calendar week 41/2023: .NET 8, Visual Studio 2022 and more

.NETCloud NativeCodingVisual Studio

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Official launch of .NET 8 in November

1 month left until the starting signal: In addition to the launch of .NET 8, a lot of exciting content about the .NET ecosystem awaits you at the three-day, virtual .NET Conf.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Efficient development of .NET MAUI apps with GitHub Copilot

Find out how GitHub Copilot optimizes your development process with context-aware code support and smart features.

Friday, August 4th, 2023

The most important news from the last four weeks: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

What has happened around the Microsoft platform in the past few weeks? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.

