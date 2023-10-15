Home » The most important news of calendar week 41/2023: .NET 8, Visual Studio 2022 and more
News

The most important news of calendar week 41/2023: .NET 8, Visual Studio 2022 and more

by admin
The most important news of calendar week 41/2023: .NET 8, Visual Studio 2022 and more

.NETCloud NativeCodingVisual Studio

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Official launch of .NET 8 in November

1 month left until the starting signal: In addition to the launch of .NET 8, a lot of exciting content about the .NET ecosystem awaits you at the three-day, virtual .NET Conf.

Zur News .NETCodingGitHubVisual Studio

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Efficient development of .NET MAUI apps with GitHub Copilot

Find out how GitHub Copilot optimizes your development process with context-aware code support and smart features.

Zur News .NETAzureCloud NativeCodingGitHubSecurity

Friday, August 4th, 2023

The most important news from the last four weeks: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

What has happened around the Microsoft platform in the past few weeks? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.

To the news

See also  Wolf Warriors take over as ambassador to the United States?Unpredictable prospects for Sino-US relations | Chinese Ambassador to the United States | Cui Tiankai | Wolf Warriors Style

You may also like

El Salvador loses to Martinique and descends to...

Beware of Scams: Cuban Airport Company ECASA Warns...

Learn and Play in sign language: The New...

Macau SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng to...

Pedestrian died in accident, drunk driver committed hit-and-run

They capture a subject who tried to transport...

US Deploys Second Carrier Strike Group and Fighter...

Migrant captured in Yopal with important stash of...

Too few blood donations: Clinics in Rostock and...

The joy of voting (Groundhog Day)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy