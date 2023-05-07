Home » The most important news of calendar week 7/2023: GitHub Copilot, Microsoft Azure and more
The most important news of calendar week 7/2023: GitHub Copilot, Microsoft Azure and more


Friday April 28, 2023

For developers: tips and tricks for using a CLI

Tips and tricks from the GitHub engineering team – get useful shortcuts, commands and tools for working with the command line.

Artificial IntelligenceCodingDataGitHub

Wednesday April 26, 2023

How generative AI is changing the way developers work

Rapid advances in generative AI and related coding tools like GitHub Copilot are driving the next wave of software development.

Artificial IntelligenceAzureDataGitHub

Monday 17 April 2023

What developers should know about generative AI

Generative AI is now also known to the general public thanks to prominent tools such as ChatGPT, DALL-E or GitHub Copilot – but what significance does it have for developers?

