The most important news of calendar week 7/2023: GitHub Copilot, Microsoft Azure and more

Friday April 28, 2023
For developers: tips and tricks for using a CLI
Tips and tricks from the GitHub engineering team – get useful shortcuts, commands and tools for working with the command line.
Wednesday April 26, 2023
How generative AI is changing the way developers work
Rapid advances in generative AI and related coding tools like GitHub Copilot are driving the next wave of software development.
Monday 17 April 2023
What developers should know about generative AI
Generative AI is now also known to the general public thanks to prominent tools such as ChatGPT, DALL-E or GitHub Copilot – but what significance does it have for developers?
