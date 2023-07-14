The most important news of July 14th

Reutlingen: The professional fire brigade is also feeling the lack of personnel

Reutlingen’s fire brigade commander Stefan Hermann about his career, new challenges for the fire department and the great opportunity in Reutlingen.

Gastronomy: Association fears many bankruptcies

In 2024, 19 percent sales tax on food should be incurred again. The German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) fears that 2,000 businesses could close in the south-west.

More fatal bicycle accidents: Older people should only use pedelecs with training

The number of bicycle accidents is increasing. Older people who are overwhelmed by the fast and heavy bikes are becoming more and more involved.

Interview: Franziska Brantner promotes patriotism for the climate

The State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection defends the heating law and calls for thinking in terms of generations.

New asphalt: B27 near Pliehausen for weeks with restrictions

There will soon be whisper asphalt on the B27 from Pliezhausen to Walddorfhäslach. Disadvantage: partly one-lane traffic in August.

Right to vote for everyone, regardless of passport

Rottenburg’s integration advisory board is committed to extending municipal voting rights to non-EU citizens.

Farewell to Niklas Schüler: On the home stretch

Niklas Schüler says goodbye to Tübingen with the home DHM at the weekend. He would like to do better than he did recently in the DM.

Framework plan Waldhäuser Ost – actively working on it

At an information event on the framework plan for Waldhäuser Ost, it became clear that there was no agreement on the individual concepts.

Topping-out ceremony in the Ofterdingen town hall

Since Wednesday afternoon, a small topping-out tree has crowned the gable of the Ofterding town hall extension. Its yellow and blue ribbons – these are the colors of the town’s coat of arms – flutter in the summer wind at a height of 12 meters. As tradition demands, master carpenter Dennis Danner from the Rangending carpentry company Dieringer wrote a long poem for the topping-out ceremony.

Help with job search and language

There are helpful offers for migrants in the Rottenburg Atrium. When Martin Rosemann (SPD) visits, volunteers report on their experiences.

No more drinking fountains for Rottenburg

Reports of new heat records are piling up again these days. Especially in the southwest, temperatures have recently climbed well above the 30 degree mark several times. Greetings from climate change. Many cities have drawn up heat action plans. This also includes easy and free public access to drinking water. This is particularly important for vulnerable groups such as the homeless. But tourists like it too: they prefer to explore a city in the summer when they don’t have to pay for a drink every time they can refresh themselves. In response to a query from TAGBLATT, Rottenburg press spokeswoman Birgit Reinke announced that “no (new) drinking fountain concept is currently planned in Rottenburg”.

Andrea Gauss: The artist shop in the brewhouse is closing

For three decades, Andrea Gauss provided artists with paints, brushes and paper from her shop in the Sudhaus. Now she stops.

