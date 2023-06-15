The most important news of June 15th

Alleged shots in Poltringen were false alarms

In bunting book was on Wednesday evening Rumors of an alleged shooting. The police, however, speak of a false alarm.

After the verdict on the packaging tax – Mc Donald’s is considering going to Karlsruhe

After Judgment of the Federal Administrative Court could now the Federal Constitutional Court the next instance be. Tübinger AL criticizes Chris Kühn.

A new school, staff housing – and possibly a central heating system

With the Winning design of a competition drives the Municipality of Gomaringen their school building plans in Gomaringen-Hinterweiler. The Planner from the Tübingen office Hähnig-Gemmeke should now raise the costs.

Mobile music school Neckaralb: save time with home lessons

Die Mobile music school Neckaralb teaches the students in their own four walls.

What the new dirt bike park in Belsen has to offer

The pros get in at the top, start at a height of a good six meters and then jump off a wooden platform. “Drop in” is the name of this start, which gives the drivers the opportunity to show their first trick in the air before they land on a sloping track and the next ramp for another jump target: The Dirtbike Park at the Ernwiesen Stadium in Belsen is made new. It will open at the end of June with the „Back 2 the Jumps“-Festival.

Why the RT unlimited area doesn’t continue

The planned concept with district heating for the site is due to the move away from fossil fuels become obsolete.

