The most important news of June 22nd

Remembering the victims of the Nazi anatomy: marginalized until death

Michael von Cranach recalled the forgotten victims of the Nazi killings and the hesitant psychiatric reform after 1945.

Search of a suspected “Reich citizen”

According to information from the magazine “Spiegel”, five apartments of supporters of the “Reich Citizen” activist Heinrich XIII. Prince Reuss searched – including in Tübingen and in St.Johann (Reutlingen district). In all cases it is about the “suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization”. A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office did not want to provide any further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Artificial intelligence – danger or justified hype?

In Marco Wehr’s “Philosophical Laboratory” series, the host and Peter Gerjets from the Leibniz Institute for Knowledge Media held two keynote speeches in Café Willi entitled “AI – Hype or turning point?” Possibly it is both.

Exhibition on nature photography: The water in all its colors

The nature photographer Bernhard Edmaier and his partner Angelika Jung-Hüttl also shed light on climate change in the Reutlingen Natural History Museum.

Entrance temporarily on the side

The glazed entrance area, which broke during the burglary of the Limbächer bike shop in Kirchentellinsfurt on Tuesday night (we reported), is tight again. “We temporarily closed it,” says Max Feuerbacher, Limbächer’s division manager.

Severe weather warning for the district of Tübingen

The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of further storms on Thursday after the thunderstorms on Wednesday morning. From noon onwards, hurricane-like gusts, hail with a diameter of up to five centimeters and storm-like heavy rain can occur throughout the state, with a focus on the south-eastern half. There are already explicit severe weather warnings for the districts of Tübingen, Freudenstadt, Rottweil and the Zollernalb district. The risk of severe weather should only slowly decrease on Friday night.

Killed 22-year-old Mössingerin – What is known so far

In the case of the 22-year-old Mössingerin who was killed, her ex-partner is suspect. The one and a half year old child of the two was in the apartment when the dead person was found.

More kindergarten and school places in Mössingen in the next ten years?

The city administration conducted a study to determine how many kindergarten and school places will be needed in Mössingen over the next ten years and what that means for the building stock.

