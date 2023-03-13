A recipe for the 1.5 degree target: What is the German Zero association doing?

The Association German Zero is committed to a climate-neutral Germany by 2035 – that’s possible! The Tübingen local group explained their work.

World of miniature trains: full steam ahead

It whistles and rattles. The four steam engines leave hotels, factories and houses behind. The colorful trains travel the same route – but in opposite directions. Switch tracks and signals are set. “It used to be a show facility,” explains Pit stop employee and model railroader Matthias Wittkowitz. This was in 1966 for the first time on a Toy Fair in Nuremberg presents. The special show in the pit stop museum entered its last round and attracted numerous visitors.

It will be cheaper for many passengers

For many Pupils, students, trainees and seniors will be the planned Germany ticket less than 49 euros costs. Because some, but not all federal states are planning to offer the ticket for certain groups of people at a lower price and to finance the difference from their own funds.

Reading by Boris von Heesen: men who cost 63 billion euros

Appeals to the Creation of a nationwide equality monitor: Boris von Heesen reads about the costs of patriarchy in Westspitze.

Hardship fund: being able to pay energy costs again

Die significant price increases for energy bring more and more people – despite the price cap – to their financial limits. Because the prices for groceries and daily needs have also risen sharply. “With us they are increasing Requests for help from families and individualswho are affected by poverty or acutely at risk of poverty and can no longer manage with their financial means,” says Elizabeth Stauber, head of the municipal social affairs department. The city of Tübingen is offering a hardship fund for increased energy costs: Applications are now possible.

Historical city walk: Tübingen resistance fighters in the Nazi era

Under the slogan “Resistance against Hitler and political persecution in Tübingen” led a tour of the city center.

Energetic refurbishment should save 2600 tons of CO2

Die Parish of Kirchentellinsfurt hopes for 75 percent funding for the creation of a district concept for the town center.

Spring-like temperatures after a stormy weekend

In many places they had to police moved out in the past few days because of trees and fences that were blown down. At the start of the week, it shows in Baden-Wuerttemberg now the sun again.

Send infrastructure damage directly to the municipality

The practical online link for damage reports using Pliezhausen as an example.

Exhibition by Gustav Mesmer: Rising above the narrow world

Gustav Mesmer’s inventions can be seen in the hall of the Nehrener Gasthof Schwanen. Young people translate his vision of flying into today.

Württemberg Philharmonic Reutlingen: Composed loss of control

Before the Symphony concert “Faith makes sin” there was an evening of discovery by the Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen.

