Commentary on the train chaos: hoping for a driver’s license

In my family I’ve been shown the bird for a long time, how stupid I can be, still me enthusiastic to use for public transport. The only time I managed to get my husband for the trip to Berlin in the ICE to lure, we stranded at the train station in Kassel Wilhelmshöhe “Engine Damage”. Years of missionary work: gone. Angelika Bachmann writes in the TAGBLATT column “By the way” about rail frustration.

How the lack of teachers is driving parents to despair

Lack of educators slows down Expansion of the child care system. This puts municipalities under pressure, drives parents to despair and, above all, restricts them employment of women a.

Abuse process at the regional court: thrown through the door by the father

Since Tuesday a 52 year old before the District Court of Tuebingen responsible, dem severe sexual abuse of a boy and other offenses are charged. The boy’s mother only found out about the suspicion against the man when a Officer and an officer of the State Criminal Police Office At the end of July 2022, they stood in front of their apartment door in a Tübingen district municipality and informed them.

Ehinger place without yellow corner

Die Post office at Ehinger Platz closes. A reopening is already in the offing. Also customer parking should there be.

Tübingen fountains go back into operation

Die 82 municipal fountains, which were switched off during the winter months, are gradually being put back into operation. As the city of Tübingen announced, from today the Georgsbrunnen on the Holzmarkt and the Neptunbrunnen on the Marktplatz bubbling again. This is followed by the remaining fountains in the city center and in the districts. Before they are put into operation, the wells are cleaned and repaired.

Debate about Clara Zetkin: stigmatization or stumbling block?

Clara Zetkins Biography is ambivalent. But does that mean the street named after her deserves a marker? opponent of one “Zetkin knot” exchanged views with the expert commission. A comment.

Honoring Günter Fauser: His heart beat with his left foot

Gunter Fauser has been active for 75 years Nehren sports club. Two daughters, a son-in-law and a brother are also in the club. His father, Jakob Fauser, was in charge from a young age.

That comes in the old Gastl: Visions for digital shopping

Right on Lustnauer Tor, Where the Gastl bookshop used to be for years, a very modern shop is currently moving in.

New guidelines for care

Amendment to the law increased legal support requirements of the elderly, sick and disabled. That means more work for the Reutlingen association.

145th Schäferlauf in Bad Urach: This is planned so far

Since 300 years celebrates being Urach big party. To the 145th edition there is a special program.

Earth Hour: Tübingen turns off the lights on March 25th

Also the City of Tuebingen makes again at the worldwide climate protection campaign with and switches off the lights on the Neckar Wall, the Hölderlin Tower, the town hall and on the facades in the historic city center from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Railway construction work: effects on the region still unclear

Construction work for Stuttgart 21 become the Rail traffic between Stuttgart and Tübingen significantly reduced from April. However, it is still unclear how far-reaching the disabilities will be.

