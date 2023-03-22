After the corona vaccination: “As if I had one on the waffle”

Like any vaccine, these can Covid vaccine side effects have. Post-vac patients feel neither seen nor taken seriously in Baden-Württemberg, as a visit to the Tübingen post-vaccine group shows.

When the Obi hardware store in Tübingen opens

Hard was going on these days before and in the future Obi hardware store on Reutlinger Strasse, successor to the Toom market that closed in September. The opening is on April 3rd.

Another blockage: the train leaves the commuters alone

The good news first: Trains will also run between Tübingen and Reutlingen during the Easter holidays. But otherwise a look into the promises Construction information from Deutsche Bahn (DB) a difficult time for commuters. Because: From Saturday, April 1st to Sunday, April 16th, there will be no direct connection between Tübingen and Stuttgart.

The new Pfullinger center now shines in light granite

After two years of construction, the 4.2 million euro project is almost complete. Now is Sitting on stairs like in Tübingen the runner.

Police record: E-scooter accidents are increasing sharply

The Reutlinger Presidium responsible for the region has published the balance sheet: After the pandemic, there were a year More accidents again in 2022. Drugs and e-scooters played a role in the districts of Tübingen and Reutlingen. There is good news when it comes to traffic fatalities.

Winning the lottery: cathedral organist Georg Oberauer in the office of dreams

On April 1 occurs George Oberauer now officially the successor to the former cathedral organist Ruben Sturm. He has held the office on an interim basis since September.

When visions come true

The climber in badminton manages to march through: The Spvgg Mössingen secures the title in the Baden-Württemberg-Liga early with two home wins.

Supervision caps new loans

Even record earnings are enough not for the planned expenses. However, Ammerbuch may not incur more than two million euros in new debt.

Does Nehren need a butcher again?

After the closure of Klingenstein butcher shop many people from Nehren would like to have a butcher on site again. We asked in Nehren whether the town needed a butcher again.

Writing workshop at the shared apartment: horror, love, fantasy

Wednesdays after school starts on Wildermuth-Gymnasium the writing workshop. The workshop team also includes three young Ukrainians.

On my own behalf:

The Schwäbisches Tagblatt reports daily in a live blog about current developments in the region. Unlike public service broadcasting, our work is not financed by general fees, but by our paying subscribers and advertisers. Nevertheless, this overview blog remains free. If you appreciate our work, please consider supporting it by subscribing. The online subscription is already available for new customers at a price of EUR 1.00 for the first month (EUR 9.90 per month thereafter).