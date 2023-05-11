The most important news of May 11th

Wine from the Bear’s Cave: A special drop matures here

In the Bear Cave on the Alb all year round constant temperatures of 9 degrees as well as high humidity. Ideal conditions for aging a good wine – in the USA they sometimes even dig artificial caves in the ground for this purpose. Come out Wines for $300 a bottle. The Bärenhöhle, on the other hand, has so far been an unused cavity for winegrowers – but that is changing now: at the end of the year there is in Erpfingen the first bear cave wine.

Young people in court: process for airsoft shot in the face

Two young men harried on that Parking lot of a Mössinger supermarket a third and must themselves now answer in court.

One dead when shots were fired at the Mercedes-Benz factory premises

With shots on the Factory premises of Mercedes-Benz in Sindelfingen one person died and at least one other was seriously injured. The Police quickly rule out an amok alarm. The background of the operation are still unclear.

Road closure of the B28 due to construction work

Die B28 in Tübingen is closed until Wednesday, May 17 just before the blue bridge up to the crossing only one-lane passable. A sidewalk has been set up for pedestrians on the closed lane. Several works are currently running in parallel: On the blue bridge will be milled, the new bike path in front of the Blue Tower and Bismarckstraße will be asphalted, the sidewalk in front of the Blue Tower will be paved, the Traffic lights at three intersections are installed programmed and the route is marked.

Friedrichstrasse is expected to get the last layer of asphalt from Wednesday, May 17th. From this day on, pedestrians can Walkway on the new Steinlach Bridge to use. The Blue Tower will only be accessible to pedestrians from the Bismarckstrasse side. From Thursday, May 18, the B 28 should be open to two lanes again.

Art in the western part of the city – a creative view of the district

Die beauty of insects and the value of scrap: How artists in Weststadt create a creative place.

Refugee network Gomaringen – Limited ability to act

The Refugee Network Gomaringen might need help. The tasks live with every new crisis.

Journalism in the children’s university: who lies when it comes to the weather?

On Tuesday it fell Children’s University because not a single child was interested in their topic. That was a pity, because the lecture would definitely have been very instructive and entertaining.

The first sentence is a lie and stupid at that, because there are 250 listeners who can testify that the lecture was not cancelled. And the second sentence with the praise for a non-presentation also does not belong in an article that adheres to facts. Prof. Christoph Fasel spoke at the children’s university about journalism and how to spot fake news.

DGB for municipal waste disposal in Tübingen

in one open letter he appeals DGB district association against the Priavization of Tübingen waste disposal.

Trend away from meat and sausage – what do the butchers say?

It is increasingly observed that Young people are eating less and less meat and sausages. But do the butcher shops actually feel it? Editor Thomas de Marco has signed up for the TAGBLATT column “Mit Engelszungen” asked at butchers.

“Rome is far” – Why women stay in the Catholic Church

Why kick Women despite all Dissatisfaction with the Vatican and German bishops not from? About it discussed in the community center experts.

Giving a face to the forgotten

Andreas Reiner portrays people who at the edge of society stand. The film “Schattenkind” provides insights in his work and his life, on Friday he runs in the Mössinger Lichtspiele.

Forest kindergarten in Nehren: Dagobert is the name of the new one

He goes by the name “Dagobert” and will be coming to Nehren in a few months. With a low loader. Twelve meters long and three meters wide. Die Acquisition of a special trailer for the forest kindergarten was on the agenda on Monday Municipal Council Nehren.

Housing shortage in Tübingen – Few seniors in many square meters

How do you convince older people in less space to live? This takes time and patience says Tübingen’s building mayor.

Parallel to the train tracks

A track walk illuminated possible “looping in” at Reutlingen main station – and many planning variants.

What was read the most yesterday

Good morning from the online editorial team. As always, first a look at what interested the readers yesterday.









Are you interested in crimes, how they are solved and punished? Then you’ve come to the right place: Up tagblatt.de/rechtundunrecht we have collected our coverage on the topic. There you will find everything about law and order – crimes from the region, trial reports from the courts in Tübingen, Rottenburg and Reutlingen, background information on the work of the investigators and what is permitted and what is forbidden. And you can there subscribe to our newsletter. There is also the podcast “Amgericht”, in which TAGBLATT court reporter Jonas Bleeser and editor Eike Freese talk about large and small criminal cases from the region. Listen in!

On my own behalf:

The Schwäbisches Tagblatt reports daily in a live blog about current developments in the region. Unlike public service broadcasting, our work is not financed by general fees, but by our paying subscribers and advertisers. Nevertheless, this overview blog remains free. If you appreciate our work, please consider promoting it through the taking out a subscription to support. The Online-Abo is already available for new customers at a price of EUR 1.00 in the first month (EUR 9.90 per month thereafter).

Push-Service:

The most important news straight to your smartphone: Install the Tagblatt app for iOS or for Android and receive push notifications about the most important events and most interesting topics from the Tübingen region.