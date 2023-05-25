The most important news of May 25th

New shop in Kirchentellinsfurt – “E Bike Limbächer” instead of tennis

Guido Buchwald hat stopped in Kirchentellinsfurtin his former tennis hall, the two-wheeler dealer Klaus Limbächer opens an e-bike shop there.

Municipal council: wind turbines for Hirrlingen?

Search space maps show where it is in Hirrlingen it would be fundamentally possible to erect wind turbines. That threw questions raised by some councillors.

New rules for own participation in halls in Rottenburg

The Rottenburg Council decides new rules for personal contribution to hall construction costs. So that’s the dispute but not passé around the Obernauer Halle.

Study on the packaging tax – is there less waste?

Die Tübingen one-way fee hasn’t reduced the weight of trash in public bins, however more reusable tableware brought.

In addition: the packaging tax remains The votes for the decision

The voices after the rise of the Tigers – almost like 31 years ago

After Promotion victory of the Tigers Tübingen on Tuesday evening against the Lions Karlsruhe the enthusiasm is great. The one revel in memoriesthe others are already looking ahead.

What the Tübingen Brass Festival has to offer in summer

Brass bands from France, Italy and Germany come from June 30th to July 2nd to Tubingen.

The story of Urbanstag – The double pope

The May 25th is the day of the patron saint of wine and winemakers. An die Meaning of Pope Urban reminds the painting in the Wendelsheim Church of St. Catherine.

“Space-Talk” by the IHK Reutlingen: When space travel also helps on earth

At the „Space-Talk“ provided by the IHK Reutlingen innovative Start-ups before. Because in space you can find solutions to human problems.

Charcoal production near Münzdorf – the kilns are smoking again

They’ve been glowing again since Tuesday two charcoal piles in the forest near Munzdorf: Punctually at 4 p.m. have Max and Norbert Geiselhart the wooden pyramids made with grass and cinders from the past charcoal productions are covered, lit.

A different handwriting

The Municipal Council Bodelshausen commends the administration for this year’s draft budget. she has expenses reduced and a buffer for the unforeseen planned.

From bus strikes to brown bears

Good morning from the online editorial team. The following articles were particularly popular with our subscribers on Wednesday:





Are you interested in crimes, how they are solved and punished? Then you’ve come to the right place: Up tagblatt.de/rechtundunrecht we have collected our coverage on the topic. There you will find everything about law and order – crimes from the region, trial reports from the courts in Tübingen, Rottenburg and Reutlingen, background information on the work of the investigators and what is permitted and what is forbidden. And you can there subscribe to our newsletter. There is also the podcast “Amgericht”, in which TAGBLATT court reporter Jonas Bleeser and editor Eike Freese talk about large and small criminal cases from the region. Listen in!

On my own behalf:

The Schwäbisches Tagblatt reports daily in a live blog about current developments in the region. Unlike public service broadcasting, our work is not financed by general fees, but by our paying subscribers and advertisers. Nevertheless, this overview blog remains free. If you appreciate our work, please consider promoting it through the taking out a subscription to support. The Online-Abo is already available for new customers at a price of EUR 1.00 in the first month (EUR 9.90 per month thereafter).

Push-Service:

The most important news straight to your smartphone: Install the Tagblatt app for iOS or for Android and receive push notifications about the most important events and most interesting topics from the Tübingen region.