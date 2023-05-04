The most important news of May 4th

Motorway connection Rottenburg released

Fully upgraded to the “Cloverleaf”: In Ergenzingen, the release of the local motorway junction was celebrated on Wednesday. However, a serious traffic accident spoiled the mood.

120 fighters of the free word

It is the greatest plague of writers Tübingen has ever seen, even if you include the book festivals. Between the 15th and 21 May in Tübingen when PEN holds its annual conference here. Some of them will also be publicly present.

Again warning strikes in local transport

Passengers will probably have to prepare for delays and failures in local public transport again on Thursday. SWEG employees in Baden-Württemberg are called upon to stop working all day, as the Verdi state district announced on Wednesday. There may be disruptions to bus services in Baden-Württemberg, including in the Reutlingen and Tübingen regions.

