The most important news on April 18th

Plant exchange: Far too good for the compost

“Ade, you dear plant,” says the woman from a safe distance. She had placed the lemon geranium, which was about 80 centimeters high, on a beer bench. It was a gift, she says. But nobody in the family liked the smell. In fact, the scent is not unpleasant, but very dominant. But the geranium should not end up on the compost either. So to the plant exchange in Entringen with it. Not only flowers were exchanged there, but also many stories and garden tips.

Cosplay in Rottenburg: Visiting another world

It all started with a teddy bear. In her children’s room in Rottenburg, Anna made her first costumes for the cuddly toy and then for herself too. “I grew up with it and have always liked making and dressing up costumes.” At some point, however, she asked herself: Why limit dressing up to carnival time? In 2013, Anna finally found the answer to her question: cosplay. This is the costumed imitations of well-known characters from films, series and literature. The phenomenon also has its fans in Rottenburg. What drives them to put time and money into the disguises?

Anna in her cosplay as a character from the Dark Souls video game. Image: Andreas Riske

The scary noble gas – how dangerous is radon?

Radon is everywhere, but it occurs in the southern Black Forest and partly on the Swabian Alb increasingly before. For this reason, precautionary areas have been designated.

Dates, topics, processes: What you need to know about the Abi exams

Nervous youngsters, cracked school safes, “last” pandemic relief: The 2023 Abi exams begin. What you need to know about the exams this year.

Cat breeder vaccinated herself and faked over 100 prescriptions

A former cat breeder from the Alb confessed that she loves her cats vaccinated himself and used wrong prescriptions for it – and just got probation from the Reutlingen jury.

Handball state league: Mössingen played in front of an overwhelming backdrop

The Spvgg Mössingen has after the 29:23 (14:11) home wing in the top game against Aixheim in front of more than 600 people good championship chances in the Steinlachhalle.

“By the way”: About happy Finns, rural refugees and types of coffee

“The Finns are the happiest people, it was recently read. That would have been an investigation. I immediately saw the happy face of Sanna Marin in front of me. But I wondered. I can still remember a time when investigations revealed the Finns are the saddest people, enormous number of alcoholics. You read it back then, thought about the dark and cold time there in winter and about Aki Kaurismäki’s films. It made sense right away,” writes Peter Ertle in our column “By the way”. In it he ponders contradictions, drinks up and leaves.

Verdict: working hours for bota bats

In a process around brutal group attacks on individuals in the old botanical garden in Tübingen the judgments were made on Monday. The Tübingen youth juvenile court imposed 80 to 160 hours of community service on three accused young thugs. The court refrained from youth sentences. The public prosecutor’s office had previously assessed the cases significantly differently: they had demanded significantly higher sanctions for joint serious bodily harm.





Hirrlingen: Daily bike rides at the age of 92

Who rests, rusts – so goes the old saying. Josef Steinhardt proves that the opposite also works. The 92-year-old Hirrlinger gets on his bike every morning and cycle to Rangendingen; sometimes he also walks, leaning on his bicycle.

Survey in Reutlingen: Desire for legal cannabis consumption

According to plans by the federal government, hemp should be sold in clubs instead of in licensed shops. How do young people and an owner of the Hanfhaus find the idea? We asked in Reutlingen.

Tübingen: longer waiting time at the level crossing

In the morning, a quarter to ten at the level crossing: where the barrier usually falls shortly before the Kulturbahn from Rottenburg passes through, cyclists, pedestrians and cars have had to be patient since the end of March. It is being built. The barriers at the depot crossing will be operated manually during the construction phase. That takes time – and will continue to do so for some time.

Construction work on the level crossing on the Europastraße. Image: Christine Laudenbach

Show with wild animals: “Circus Krone” comes to Tübingen

The large circus “Krone” has announced a guest performance at the Tübingen festival square. Artists, horses – but also 16 lions and tigers should come.

This is what cannabis legalization in Tübingen could look like

With the planned law of the federal government, there should soon be a “Cannabis Social Club” in Tübingen. Experts disagree on the move.

Chocolate company Ritter takes over another plant in Reichenbach

The chocolate manufacturer buys a plant with 160 employees in Reichbach an der Fils from a partner.





