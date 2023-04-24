The most important news on April 24th

Landestheater Tübingen: Life in the restaurant will soon be back

Tools are still lying on the counter, the sofa lounge is covered, the chairs are stacked in the foyer. The acoustic panels have to go back to the ceiling. It hasn’t been painted everywhere yet, the pictures from previous performances are still missing on the walls. But After four months of vacancy, the LTT has found a new tenant. The restaurant will be open again from May.

The counter remains, the kitchen is completely renewed: Administration Director Dorothee Must and restaurateur Kan Inac in the LTT restaurant. Image: Ulrich Metz

District court: 55-year-old admits multiple sexual abuse

There have been rumors in the sports club for a long time. The relationship is too close between the football youth coach and later youth leader and the children, he also let children sit on his lap. Two parents reacted and left the club in Oferdingen with their children. Otherwise nothing happened. Until the criminal police arrested the now 55-year-old in August 2022. The allegation: serious sexual abuse of children to produce and distribute child pornography content. Now he is before the court.





Are you interested in crimes, how they are solved and punished? Then you've come to the right place: We've collected our reports on the subject at tagblatt.de/rechtundunrecht. There you will find everything about law and order – crimes from the region, trial reports from the courts in Tübingen, Rottenburg and Reutlingen, background information on the work of the investigators and what is permitted and what is forbidden. And you can there subscribe to our newsletter. There is also the podcast "Amgericht", in which TAGBLATT court reporter Jonas Bleeser and editor Eike Freese talk about large and small criminal cases from the region. Listen in!

Obituary for the founder of the medical orchestra, Norbert Kirchmann

On the 2nd of Advent 2016, Norbert Kirchmann conducted the Tübingen Doctors’ Orchestra for the last time. Rheinberger’s “Star of Bethlehem” was on the program. After 32 years and a total of around 200 concerts, he gave up the management to have more time for his family and to travel. Last week, April 19th is Norbert Kirchmann after a long illness died at the age of 80.

Norbert Kirchmann in 2016. Archive image: Ulrich Metz

