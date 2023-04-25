The most important news on April 25th

The great store death has only just begun

Closed shop doors, taped shop windows, dismantled neon signs: In more and more shopping streets leaves that shop dying unmistakable traces. The prospects are also bleak. This year alone, according to a forecast by the German Retail Association (HDE), around Abandon 9000 more businesses.

“Will-o’-wisps. A Midsummer Night’s Trauma” – Telling Against the Downfall

For the summer theater develops that ITZ a piece of the future of mankind. A big theme – as a parallel piece to Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This is how Winfried Hermann imagines the traffic turnaround

have in the coalition agreement Greens and CDU more climate protection announced. Now there is one far-reaching bill before – and splits the coalition.

Thanks to an integration program to the workplace

Die Shift work at the post office hat Illada Sertovic-Merdanic demands a lot: every morning from 5:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. she sorts letters. Shorter when there was less mail, but then there was also less salary. During the day she was with her two children, “but only half there, at half power.” Sertovic-Merdanic is with her family three years ago from Bosnia-Herzegovina came. That they are now in the All-day care at the Schiller School in Orschel-Hagen She is a team leader and looks after children thanks to the integration program “My Integration”, a project by the Reutlingen Diakonieverband and the association Bildungszentrum im Migrantenhand (BIM).

Hotel inn “Zum Anker” – Between farewell and new beginnings

Almost 170 years was the Hotel inn “Zum Anker” owned by the Rottenburg Bolz family. In March, hotel manager Sandra Hügelberger-Krähe took over the hotel.

Climate strike in Reutlingen again on Friday

Fridays for Future call for Friday, April 28, 1:30 p.m. for the next climate strike on. “We not only demand from politicians that the old climate targets become targets again, we also demand that climate protection measures be implemented at every point of everyday life,” the announcement said. Meeting point is at the market squareafter the rally, a demonstration march through the city center is scheduled.

TV Derendingen: With a little dance

The TV Derendingen has met with one 69:58 (35:24) victory at VfL Kirchheim/Teck the relegation participation secured for promotion to the regional league.

Construction work on Europaplatz – final sprint at the central bus station and in the park

The excavator driver has it hard. He delivers the paving stones in front of the main train station and has to go to the area marked with construction site fences pedestrian area rank Pedestrians in front of him, pedestrians behind him, and some walk around the excavator even though it’s going backwards. Three months before the official opening, the Working in Tubingen at full speed. Some things can only be done afterwards.

Warning strike on buses and trains – with effects on the region

In several places in the Southwest must passengers on Wednesday with Local transport restrictions calculate. This also applies to buses in the district.

The program of the children’s university – more than just a moon

Die Tübingen Children’s University starts on 2. May with a trip to the most famous venue of ancient Rome – the Colosseum.

