The most important news on July 17th

Reutlingen Democracy Festival: A day of oaths of extremes

The extreme weather also affected the Reutlinger Schwörtag at the weekend: brutal heat paralyzed the city on Saturday and prevented many people from visiting the medieval market. In the evening, the big party in the courtyard of the List-Gymnasium had to be canceled prematurely due to thunderstorms – this had never happened before in the 17 years after the revival of this democracy festival.

Summer night cinema: “You can have fun with friends without money”

Vincent Wiemer played one of the boys from “Sonne und Beton” and came to Tübingen for the open-air screening of the film.

Kirchentellinsfurt: attempted break-in at the Baggersee kiosk

On the night of Sunday, a 20-year-old man gained access to the grounds of the Kirchentellinsfurt Baggersee kiosk by bending a site fence to the side around 11:30 p.m.

Pretty lifted: first gliding grand prix on the Farrenberg

Premiere at Flugsportverein Mössingen: Since Saturday, FSV has been testing a new competition, the Grand Prix, with its neighbors from Flugsportverein Tübingen for the first time: 23 pilots from these clubs will start with 15 aircraft.

Rock am Damm: End with lightning and thunder

Children played football on the edge of the site, people had set up their open campers behind the stage. On an initially warm summer evening, the atmosphere at Rock am Damm was relaxed on Saturday. The festival in Hemmendorf lived up to its name, and several bands invited hundreds of people to rock, clap and dance. Then the thunderstorm came.

Schönbuch Tunnel on the A81 will be closed

If you want to drive through the Schönbuch tunnel, you have to plan detours in the coming days: the tunnel will be closed. However, only travelers who travel at night are affected.

“Live in the middle”: The idea catches fire in Mössingen immediately

The first open-air concert “Live in the middle” is going to be a hit. Despite the tropical heat, young and old flock to the Mössinger Marktplatz.

50 years Lindenschule: And many a lifelong dream

For 50 years, the Rottenburg Lindenschule has been growing with its challenges. With fun in learning and in life, the students should develop a perspective for the time after school.

The new bus station goes into operation as a temporary summer solution

It doesn’t really look finished at the moment, but the new central bus station at Tübingen’s Europaplatz is scheduled to go into operation on the first day of the summer holidays. However, only once in a provisional version until autumn.

Site statutes prevent the installation of solar systems

If you want to install a PV system in a suburb of Tübingen that faces the street, you need a special permit. This can become a problem.

