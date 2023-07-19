The most important news on July 19

Robert Baumann: From the career to the microphone

Robert Baumann has changed sides: The 25-year-old from Tübingen now comments on live streams from Pliezhausen to Vienna.

Dietrich Mannsperger: A life for antiquity

Even as a schoolboy, he collected shards on an excavation site: The archaeologist and numismatist Dietrich Mannsperger is 90 years old today.

Climate protectors are against the Schindhau tunnel

The Schindhau base tunnel doesn’t exist yet, and if Fridays for Future has its way, it never will. This tunnel through the Schindhau between the Bläsibad and the French Quarter has been planned for more than 20 years. One day, the traffic there should roll in two tubes on four lanes past Tübingen via the B27. The entire structure with the connections at the Bläsiberg and the French Quarter is to be 3.5 kilometers long, the tunnel 2.3 kilometers. But is such a tunnel still up-to-date in view of climate change? Fridays for Future has a clear opinion on this: No.

SV03 Stadium: The blue lane is renewed

The blue running track in the SV03 stadium is 14 years old, and so many athletes have run there in the meantime that the synthetic track is worn out. The areas for long jump, shot put and hammer throw, which are also made of plastic, are no longer of much use. The city is investing 500,000 euros in the renovation of the synthetic track of the SV03 stadium in August and September.

New nursing flat share of the KBF in Pfrondorf

The non-profit foundation KBF creates an alternative to the nursing home in Pfrondorf, which was closed at short notice.

By the way: when the polybot helps the farmer pick the apples

It is the size of a shepherd dog, weighs around 40 kilos and is intended to help farmers with their work in the future. Sowing, harvesting wheat, picking up apples, fertilizing, weeding – such a “Polybot” is pretty versatile, the latest models can carry up to 100 kilos. Can he bark too?

00:36 min

The Polybot could eventually become a familiar sight in agriculture. Video: Volker Rekittke

Weir-Radbrücke opened: cycle with a clear conscience

A cheeky cyclist dared to cross the east cycle bridge while the barrier tape was still up. He ducked and pulled his bike under the tape. Mayor Palmer said at the opening of the cycle bridge that this shows how great the desire is to drive over it. Construction was delayed by around a year and cost significantly more. Why?

Tübingen: Kaufland employees strike for more money

On the occasion of the collective bargaining in the retail sector, the Verdi union called for strikes on Tuesday. Employees at the Kaufland branch in Tübingen also followed the call.

