The most important news on July 21st

Football WFV Cup: City derby with little tradition

SSC Tübingen welcomes TSG in the first round of the association cup. Well-known opponents await the district teams in the third round.

Soon without barriers: The Peterskirche in Dußling is being renovated

The choir vault fascinates him. According to architect Albert Hörz, it is one of the most beautiful in southern Germany. With ribs covering the vaulted bowl like a net, painted and adorned with keystones. “You could have just built a barrel and painted it white.” But the Dußlingers didn’t do that. At the evangelical St. Peter’s Church, they really did something there.

Female Composers Festival: In the footsteps of Leopoldine Blahetka

The piano duo Shoko Hayashizaki and Michael Hagemann from Entringen recorded Leopoldine Blahetka’s Grand Duo for the first time. With the work, a creative period of the composer that has received little attention so far comes into focus.

Camera shows where the sunscreen does not go

Many think applying sunscreen is child’s play. However, if you use a special camera to make the areas actually creamed visible, amazing results come to light. Almost everyone has areas of skin that have been forgotten. On Saturday, you can have your sunscreen checked at the outdoor pool.

River Park Neckaraue: More living space for people and animals

The Neckaraue river park is currently being built along Gartenstraße. 39,000 cubic meters of material have to be moved for this. On Wednesday, the planners showed the public how far they have come: Half is done.

Swapping partners in the Ammer valleys or the diversity of the biters

The family relationships of the Early Bronze Age inhabitants of the Ammer Valley can be clarified based on their teeth. Archaeologists call the “Neckar Group” settlers who lived in what is now southwest Germany before 2800 to 1600 BC.

Good reasons for the Tübingen Tunnel

State Transport Minister Winfried Hermann stands by the Schindhau Base Tunnel – despite the upcoming traffic turnaround. In the Tagblatt interview, however, he complains about the long planning time of more than 20 years and calls for acceleration.

Many refugees from Ukraine still have no work

Only a few refugees from Ukraine have already found jobs in the region. Current goals sound modest. A sticking point: childcare. Tagblatt editor Eike Freese comments: Dare to be more shirt-sleeved

