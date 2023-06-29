The most important news on June 29th

Body in the Echaz – According to the police, no third-party fault

On Tuesday evening, passers-by discovered the body of a 26-year-old in Echaz on Emil-Adolff-Strasse. The body has since been autopsied, police said. According to this and the further investigations carried out, it is assumed that the man fell into the Echaz and drowned. There were no indications of third-party negligence.

Tübingen: The garbage occupies the city

“We have a great garbage disposal with good social standards,” said Tübingen’s Mayor Cord Soehlke on Tuesday evening in the “Museum” in front of 70 to 80 visitors, a good 15 of whom were city councillors. However: “According to the legal opinion we have obtained, we can no longer do it the way the city of Reutlingen did in the 1990s,” said Soehlke. In the case of the neighbors, it is not the district but the municipality that is responsible for waste disposal. This works perfectly, but costs the Reutlingen-based company more. At an information evening, citizens and trade unionists, administration and lawyers discussed the future of Tübingen waste disposal.

Everyday experiences count for many more than legal details: “What became clear at the citizens’ meeting on Tuesday, as before in countless letters to the editor: In the end, the citizens are concerned that their garbage is picked up reliably and punctually, and that it is done correctly paid staff. And they obviously trust a municipal company more than a private one,” comments TAGBLATT editor Volker Rekittke.

The Max Planckers get a new campus building

The foundation stone for the new Max Planck House on Spemannstrasse was unveiled at a small ceremony on Wednesday. A modern (and energy-efficient) event and guest center with a contemporary infrastructure is to be built there by 2025.

Village walk series: With the boss through Maehringen

Lovingly restored farmhouses and committed people give the hardening community a face. “It’s good to live here,” says Mayor Susanne Bailer.

Mey Generalbau triathlon: this time with a rolling start

The triathlon is not yet so present in the city, said Tübingen’s head of public order Lukas Haderlein, “the really big excitement will probably only come about two or three weeks beforehand.” So soon, because on July 23 in Tübingen there will be a break after four years the corona pandemic again the triathlon competitions including the 1st Bundesliga.

Eugen-Bolz-Gymnasium: starting signal for the major project

The decision in the Rottenburg municipal council on Tuesday was unanimous: With the announcement of a competition, architects are being sought who plan and implement what is probably the largest urban construction project in Rottenburg to date: the partial new building and the renovation of the Eugen-Bolz-Gymnasium.

Tübingen: From Friday on there is a four-day summer festival

The Citizens’ and Tourist Association of Tübingen invites you to the 67th Summer Festival from June 30th to July 3rd. From Friday on, a colorful amusement park will be presented on the fairground for four days.

Mössingen: Fundraising goal for the family of the dead quickly reached

The solidarity is great: So far, 21,000 euros in donations have been collected for the burial of the woman killed in Mössingen.

That was read a lot on Wednesday

Good morning from the online editorial team. This was of particular interest to our readers yesterday:

Hirschau: The fire brigade moves out with 60 people to a meadow fire

Tübingen: Commitment as a young person – on the street or in school?

Reutlingen: dead from Echaz recovered – background unclear

Are you interested in crimes, how they are solved and punished? Then you’ve come to the right place: We’ve collected our reports on the subject at tagblatt.de/rechtundunrecht. There you will find everything about law and order – crimes from the region, trial reports from the courts in Tübingen, Rottenburg and Reutlingen, background information on the work of the investigators and what is permitted and what is forbidden. And you can there subscribe to our newsletter. There is also the podcast “Amgericht”, in which TAGBLATT court reporter Jonas Bleeser and editor Eike Freese talk about large and small criminal cases from the region. Listen in!

On my own behalf:

The Schwäbisches Tagblatt reports daily in a live blog about current developments in the region. Unlike public service broadcasting, our work is not financed by general fees, but by our paying subscribers and advertisers. Nevertheless, this overview blog remains free. If you appreciate our work, please consider supporting it by subscribing. The online subscription is available to new customers at a price of EUR 1.00 for the first month (EUR 9.90 per month thereafter).

Push-Service:

The most important news straight to your smartphone: Install the Tagblatt app for iOS or for Android and receive push notifications about the most important events and most interesting topics from the Tübingen region.