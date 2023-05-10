The most important news on May 10th

Process: aggravated robbery in Riederich

A Romanian and two Moldovans are said to have visited an arcade operator in his apartment mugged and expensive jewelry and cash have captured.

Only five percent of animal tears are also caused by wolves

The county has holders about protective measures informed. Electric fences take care of that lasting negative experiences.

Image: Thomas de Marco

Take off and experience freedom

For 20 participants of the Lebenshilfe it went high. The aviation club Unterjesingen invited them to sightseeing flights via Ammerbuch and Tübingen a

Tigers before playoff game number three: work up some things

What the Tigers Tübingen in the third playoff quarterfinal game on Wednesday against the polar bears Bremerhaven want to do better.

How a Tübingen helps the earthquake victims in Turkey

The Tübingen Vedi Okur has visited Turkey twice since February, to help earthquake victims. Now there’s the action “Help for Mersin”.

Comment on garbage collection: Better conditions and reliability come at a cost

It was July 2022 when Tübingen was an island again: one of the non-smelly places in the county. Because in the other municipalities, the organic waste bins stood in the scorching sun for days. The reason: staff shortages at the disposal company.

Only in Tübingen was it different. The organic waste bins were picked up from there. The waste disposal company in Tübingen is, unlike in the other district municipalities, not a private, but a municipal company. The municipal service companies (KST) employ 21 people who take care of the smooth emptying. If there is a lack of staff, they are brought in from other KST areas. Because rubbish comes first here.

Outdoor gastronomy in Tübingen is made easier

Restaurants that offer their drinks and food outdoors in public areas require a special use permit. During the Corona pandemic, the city had the Fees waived for this permit. Also this year restaurants have to pay no fees for it.

