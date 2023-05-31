The most important news on May 31st

Curevac is still waiting for success – How is the company doing?

Curevacone of the largest commercial employers in Tübingen, has several mRNA drugs in the pipeline – yes none is about to be approved.

Numerous spectators at the dressage and show jumping tournament in Lustnau

The RFV Lustnau is satisfied with Number of visitors at his Pentecost tournament. Bühler and Moessinger victories in the highest dressage and jumping tests.

Africa Festival in Tübingen: cultural education through Singeli

Von Thursday to Sunday there will again be an Africa festival on the fairground. The country focus this year is on Tanzania. Admission is free.

V-man put the police on the trail of the accused

Die alleged perpetrators in a robbery in Riederich are through a Krefeld police officer busted. The said Tuesday on the third day of the hearing, the clerk at the Kripo.

The night in Ofterdingen is getting lighter again

New glow times: From June on burn the Ofterdingen street lamps again half an hour longer and on weekends until 1 a.m.

Exhibition in the Münzgasse – Two sides of a house

“Actually, not that much has changed,” said former Münzgassen 13 resident Katrin Monauni at the Vernissage of the exhibition “Münzgasse 13 – A house with many stories” on Friday evening in the Blue Salon. “This has always been a space where you could experiment and have an effect on urban society.”

Monauni lived in the from 1980 to 1988 Münzgasse 13. She is one of the eight former residents of the housing project who, as part of the exhibition their view of the house since the occupation in 1977 describe.

Altingen has a new youth container – with a lot of work and love

After nine years there is in Everything again one youth club. A core team of ten adolescents and young adults has expanded a container.

Obituary for Gerhard Mickoleit: Interested in insects even as a schoolboy

Aged 92 years Gerhardt Mickoleit diedthe longtime curator of the Zoological Collection of the University of Tübingen.

Increased risk of forest fires on Wednesday in Baden-Württemberg

One increased risk of forest fires for large parts of Baden-Württemberg he says German Weather Service (DWD) for Wednesday ahead. A good two-thirds of the weather stations showed the second highest danger level 4 (high danger) of the forest fire risk index.

Parking on the fairground is not possible from June 5th to 13th

This is organized at the fairground in Tübingen Technical Relief Organization (THW) from June 5th to 13th one nationwide drinking water treatment exercise. The THW expects five local branches from five federal states. The exercise takes place on the entire fairground area, which is why parking is not possible there during this time. The City administration and the THW ask you to use public transport during this period.

In terms of civil protection, the exercise, based on the events in the Ahr Valley, simulates the drinking water supply in the event of a major disaster in the greater Tübingen area.

