Colombia is a country full of diversity and cultural richness, with a wide variety of tourist attractions that range from paradisiacal beaches to ancient archaeological ruins. Four of the most important tourist sites in Colombia are described below:

Cartagena de Indias

Located on the Caribbean coast of Colombia, this historic city is one of the most visited in the country due to its well-preserved colonial architecture, crystal-clear beaches, and cultural festivals. Among the most popular places to visit are the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas, the Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría and the walled city of Cartagena.

Lost City

Located in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the Lost City is one of the most fascinating archaeological sites in Colombia. This ancient pre-Columbian city, built by the Tairona civilization, was discovered in the 1970s and today is a popular destination for adventurous travelers who enjoy hiking and exploring nature.

Tayrona National Natural Park

Located on the Caribbean coast, this national park is famous for its white sand beaches and turquoise waters, as well as its lush tropical jungle. The Tayrona offers a wide variety of activities, from hiking and bird watching to diving and snorkeling in the coral reefs.

Medellín

Known as the city of eternal spring, Medellín is an increasingly popular tourist destination thanks to its warm climate, vibrant cultural scene, and fame as a cradle of drug trafficking and subsequent revitalization. Places of interest include Plaza Botero, the Museum of Antioquia and the Parque de los Pies Descalzos, which has water fountains and green areas to relax.

