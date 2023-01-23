The most influential women of Vallenato music in Colombia
Patricia Tehran
She was a singer and songwriter from Cartagena who over the years has been considered the most important female voice in the history of the genre. Her talent was discovered by Graciela Ceballos, who later invited her to participate in a group made up only of women.
Ana del Castillo
Born in Valledupar, she began to demonstrate her vocal talent with different musical genres from a young age, in which she was finally seduced by Vallenato music. Her incredible voice made her begin to be known on her networks, having more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account.
Adriana Lucia
Since her childhood she listened to this Colombian genre, at the young age of 11 she was invited to the house of lo Zuleta to interpret ‘El Jerre Jerre’ since her voice was one of the best for this song. Vallenato was not only her genre, but also, she sings Porro, Tropipop and Cumbia.
The goddesses of Vallenato
It is a musical group made up of women from Vallenato music, over the years it has generated controversy due to an alleged curse that persecutes the members of this group, since most of the singers die tragically.
Sara Baquero Salas
She was one of the few women who led ‘El Plan’, which is a Corpus Christi party in which she sang her verses and this helped her as a business to raise her children, Emiliano Zuleta and Toño Salas, who later became important singers of the genre
Rita Fernandez
She was one of the guests of her group ‘Las Universitarias’ at the first edition of the Vallenata Music Festival. She became one of the first accordion players, pianists, singers and composers, a pioneer of the vallenato genre.
Fabriciana Merino
As he grew up in an environment of Vallenato music, his taste for the genre was born, his talent being so great that Alfredo Gutierrez proposed that he be in his group. When she came of age, Aníbal Velásquez integrated her into her ensemble due to her particular way of interpreting her accordion.
Esther Forero Celis
At the young age of fourteen, she made her debut on the Barranquilla station where she became known and then toured the entire national territory. Her music was known both in Colombia and abroad, where she was the voice of ‘Santo Domingo’, which became the second anthem of the Dominican Republic.
Grace Ceballos
Better known as ‘Chela Ceballos’, she was one of the singers and accordionists of the female vallenato group ‘Las Musas del Vallenato’. She was the first woman to appear at the Vallenato Festival as a professional accordionist in Valledupar.
Cecilia ‘La Polla’ Monsalvo
They also call her ‘La Matrona’ and she was one of the promoters of the Piloneras parade and president of the Vallenato Legend Festival. Her death marked a before and after in which they commemorate her contribution to this important festival.
Cecilia Meza Reales
Rita Fernández was her friend and sister in the trajectory of her career where they were part of ‘Las Universitarias’. She remembers her name for being one of the first women to record Vallenato in the seventies.