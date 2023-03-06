Home News The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum this morning, Monday, March 6, 2023
News

The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum this morning, Monday, March 6, 2023

by admin
The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum this morning, Monday, March 6, 2023

Sudani Net:

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Details of the discussions of Al-Burhan and the Emir of Qatar

Thwarting the smuggling of “97” kilograms of the drug “ice”

_ Emergency reveals high rates of dengue fever

A ministerial committee to review the emergency law

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

Al-Burhan addresses the opening session of the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries

_ The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council discusses with the Emir of the State of Qatar bilateral relations

_ Al-Burhan returns to the country from Doha

_ Broadcaster Muhammad Othman joins Al-Arabiya channel and says: It was my mother’s wish and it was fulfilled after her death

_ The defense of “Tupac El-Ninh Tarhaqa” calls for the dismissal of the judge and challenges his impartiality

Forming a ministerial committee to review the emergency law

_ The “Martyrs Families Organization” gives the authorities 72 hours to dismiss the Minister of Interior and the Attorney General

_ The collapse of the Port Sudan Hotel, and the police announce the death toll

_ The authorities decipher the “al-Mawatter” hierarchy

_ The civil registry authorities are taking decisive measures regarding the Sudanese identity

_ Activating the mobilization committees in the east to start the comprehensive closure

_ The United Nations: The human rights situation in Sudan is “alarming.”

Nile International Newspaper:

_ Sudan and Ethiopia agree to accelerate the end of the border crisis

_ The court renewed the summons of the investigator in the murder of Brigadier General Prima

_ A decision to transfer and deport (the card) from the residential and agricultural areas of the Nile River

_ Infections of dengue fever in Khartoum rose to 613 cases

See also  "Via the army, the revolution belongs to the people": thousands in the streets in Sudan against the military coups

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

You may also like

Lele Pons married and even Paris Hilton was...

According to the Minister of the Interior, the...

D1-LONATO/J19: Gbolhoe-su vs Gomido, the male sharks to...

one dead and three injured

Agenda of the Two Sessions丨March 6: Review and...

Doubly dangerous for pregnant women PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Triple election in Nigeria: The IPCSL observation mission...

Scandal grows over complaints against the son of...

Renting in NRW: where apartments are still cheap...

A 64-year-old civil servant was arrested for hiding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy