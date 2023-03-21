Home News The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum this morning, Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum this morning, Tuesday, March 21, 2023



Sudani Net:

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

_ The government: Security Council sanctions have strengthened the activity of armed movements across borders

_ Al-Wathiq Al-Barir: The tripartite mechanism will not interfere in the security and military reform workshop

_ A current within freedom and change wants Hamdok to take over as Prime Minister

_ The Fiqh Academy calls on citizens to investigate the crescent of Ramadan today

The next day’s newspaper:

_ Democratic Bloc: The political process is a return to the old partnership

_ Leaders in the east refuse to choose representatives in the political process and threaten to close

_ Governor of Khartoum: The population of the state is more than “15” million

_ Al-Jakome: We will not allow political teenagers to distort relations with Egypt

_ Minister of Minerals: a trend to increase seismic monitoring stations

Political movement newspaper:

_ Expectations of postponing the government’s announcement of the date set in April, a broad popular front against the coup

_ The Federal Gathering sets the date for its general conference on October 21

_ Demands to liberate “gas” and companies that set new conditions for distribution

Reducing working hours during the month of Ramadan

_ Directing charges from the terrorism law against Naji Mustafa

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Lawyer Naji Mustafa was accused of terrorism and threatening state security

_ Islamic Fiqh Academy: Investigating the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan today

_ The Council of Ministers announces a reduction in working hours

_ The police vow to use the weapon of defamation in the face of criminal gangs

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Trade unionists are fighting a battle with finance over the pension fund

See also  A new battle championed by Sudanese students.. Skirmishes between Russia and Britain in Khartoum

_ Al-Burhan: The military establishment is (original) and has no power and no power to replace it

_ A meeting that includes the governor, the governor of the Gezira project, and the transporter to solve the issue of insolvent farmers

_ The “Communist” announces the start of its general conference next May

A member of the Sovereignty Council issues directives to apply the same fee to all endowments

_ A fire destroys 56 homes in “Eyal Amin”

_ Al-Shaabi: The framework is the best option to get out of the crisis

_ Al-Marrekh club criticizes the General Football Federation for involving the club in the case of Saif Terry

Nile International Newspaper:

_ The army refutes accusations against Al-Burhan’s financial advisor

_ The Islamic Fiqh Academy is investigating the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan today, Tuesday

_ The Council of Ministers announces working hours during Ramadan and summer time

_ The Court of Appeal revokes the decision to release the director of “Tarko” and orders his re-arrest

