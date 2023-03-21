Sudani Net:
Al-Intibaha newspaper:
_ The government: Security Council sanctions have strengthened the activity of armed movements across borders
_ Al-Wathiq Al-Barir: The tripartite mechanism will not interfere in the security and military reform workshop
_ A current within freedom and change wants Hamdok to take over as Prime Minister
_ The Fiqh Academy calls on citizens to investigate the crescent of Ramadan today
The next day’s newspaper:
_ Democratic Bloc: The political process is a return to the old partnership
_ Leaders in the east refuse to choose representatives in the political process and threaten to close
_ Governor of Khartoum: The population of the state is more than “15” million
_ Al-Jakome: We will not allow political teenagers to distort relations with Egypt
_ Minister of Minerals: a trend to increase seismic monitoring stations
Political movement newspaper:
_ Expectations of postponing the government’s announcement of the date set in April, a broad popular front against the coup
_ The Federal Gathering sets the date for its general conference on October 21
_ Demands to liberate “gas” and companies that set new conditions for distribution
Reducing working hours during the month of Ramadan
_ Directing charges from the terrorism law against Naji Mustafa
Al-Watan Newspaper:
_ Lawyer Naji Mustafa was accused of terrorism and threatening state security
_ Islamic Fiqh Academy: Investigating the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan today
_ The Council of Ministers announces a reduction in working hours
_ The police vow to use the weapon of defamation in the face of criminal gangs
Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:
_ Trade unionists are fighting a battle with finance over the pension fund
_ Al-Burhan: The military establishment is (original) and has no power and no power to replace it
_ A meeting that includes the governor, the governor of the Gezira project, and the transporter to solve the issue of insolvent farmers
_ The “Communist” announces the start of its general conference next May
A member of the Sovereignty Council issues directives to apply the same fee to all endowments
_ A fire destroys 56 homes in “Eyal Amin”
_ Al-Shaabi: The framework is the best option to get out of the crisis
_ Al-Marrekh club criticizes the General Football Federation for involving the club in the case of Saif Terry
Nile International Newspaper:
_ The army refutes accusations against Al-Burhan’s financial advisor
_ The Islamic Fiqh Academy is investigating the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan today, Tuesday
_ The Council of Ministers announces working hours during Ramadan and summer time
_ The Court of Appeal revokes the decision to release the director of “Tarko” and orders his re-arrest