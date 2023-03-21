Sudani Net:

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

_ The government: Security Council sanctions have strengthened the activity of armed movements across borders

_ Al-Wathiq Al-Barir: The tripartite mechanism will not interfere in the security and military reform workshop

_ A current within freedom and change wants Hamdok to take over as Prime Minister

_ The Fiqh Academy calls on citizens to investigate the crescent of Ramadan today

The next day’s newspaper:

_ Democratic Bloc: The political process is a return to the old partnership

_ Leaders in the east refuse to choose representatives in the political process and threaten to close

_ Governor of Khartoum: The population of the state is more than “15” million

_ Al-Jakome: We will not allow political teenagers to distort relations with Egypt

_ Minister of Minerals: a trend to increase seismic monitoring stations

Political movement newspaper:

_ Expectations of postponing the government’s announcement of the date set in April, a broad popular front against the coup

_ The Federal Gathering sets the date for its general conference on October 21

_ Demands to liberate “gas” and companies that set new conditions for distribution

Reducing working hours during the month of Ramadan

_ Directing charges from the terrorism law against Naji Mustafa

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Lawyer Naji Mustafa was accused of terrorism and threatening state security

_ Islamic Fiqh Academy: Investigating the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan today

_ The Council of Ministers announces a reduction in working hours

_ The police vow to use the weapon of defamation in the face of criminal gangs

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Trade unionists are fighting a battle with finance over the pension fund

_ Al-Burhan: The military establishment is (original) and has no power and no power to replace it

_ A meeting that includes the governor, the governor of the Gezira project, and the transporter to solve the issue of insolvent farmers

_ The “Communist” announces the start of its general conference next May

A member of the Sovereignty Council issues directives to apply the same fee to all endowments

_ A fire destroys 56 homes in “Eyal Amin”

_ Al-Shaabi: The framework is the best option to get out of the crisis

_ Al-Marrekh club criticizes the General Football Federation for involving the club in the case of Saif Terry

Nile International Newspaper:

_ The army refutes accusations against Al-Burhan’s financial advisor

_ The Islamic Fiqh Academy is investigating the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan today, Tuesday

_ The Council of Ministers announces working hours during Ramadan and summer time

_ The Court of Appeal revokes the decision to release the director of “Tarko” and orders his re-arrest

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)