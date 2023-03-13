Sudani Net:

The next day’s newspaper:

_ Minister of Development: Poverty rates are high

_ Demands to re-correct the examinations of deputy specialists

_ The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner stops the transitional justice workshops

_ “Tamazuj” clarifies the circumstances of the attack on my commander, and the police respond

_ Arman: Names proposed for prime minister

As-Sayha newspaper:

Arman: There are names nominated for the position of prime minister

_ Khartoum Health: An increase in dengue fever and corona infections

_ Foreign Ministry: Sudan is interested in receiving security assistance from Russia

_ The “Triple”: a major challenge facing the Sudanese in crossing over to the civil state

_ The start of the trial of two high-ranking officers on charges of sabotaging the economy

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

_ Freedom and change: The next prime minister is a great politician

_ Al-Shaabi: “Al-Burhan” “aborted” the “good-natured” initiative

_ Set 3 years to integrate rapid support into the army

_ Minister of Development: I participated in the international meetings in my capacity as a minister and not as a representative of women

Discussions to use national currencies in commercial exchanges between Khartoum and Moscow

Political movement newspaper:

_ Government: The Russian base is under study and we are awaiting the formation of the Legislative Council

_ The Committee of the Injured: The emergence of psychological conditions among the wounded of the revolution

_ The transitional justice workshop calls for the independence of justice institutions

_ The Forces of Change: Discussions for choosing a prime minister

_ Inauguration of 6 water stations in Beleil, South Darfur

