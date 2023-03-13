Home News The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum today, Monday, March 13, 2023
News

The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum today, Monday, March 13, 2023

by admin
The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum today, Monday, March 13, 2023

Sudani Net:

The next day’s newspaper:

_ Minister of Development: Poverty rates are high

_ Demands to re-correct the examinations of deputy specialists

_ The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner stops the transitional justice workshops

_ “Tamazuj” clarifies the circumstances of the attack on my commander, and the police respond

_ Arman: Names proposed for prime minister

As-Sayha newspaper:

Arman: There are names nominated for the position of prime minister

_ Khartoum Health: An increase in dengue fever and corona infections

_ Foreign Ministry: Sudan is interested in receiving security assistance from Russia

_ The “Triple”: a major challenge facing the Sudanese in crossing over to the civil state

_ The start of the trial of two high-ranking officers on charges of sabotaging the economy

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

_ Freedom and change: The next prime minister is a great politician

_ Al-Shaabi: “Al-Burhan” “aborted” the “good-natured” initiative

_ Set 3 years to integrate rapid support into the army

_ Minister of Development: I participated in the international meetings in my capacity as a minister and not as a representative of women

Discussions to use national currencies in commercial exchanges between Khartoum and Moscow

Political movement newspaper:

_ Government: The Russian base is under study and we are awaiting the formation of the Legislative Council

_ The Committee of the Injured: The emergence of psychological conditions among the wounded of the revolution

_ The transitional justice workshop calls for the independence of justice institutions

_ The Forces of Change: Discussions for choosing a prime minister

_ Inauguration of 6 water stations in Beleil, South Darfur

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

You may also like

Economist Levent Yılmaz explained that method by saying...

Aurirojas visit Millonarios for the Women’s League

Wismar want to revolutionize coastal fishing in MV...

‘Victory Airport continues to suffer’

Ukrainian forces repel 92 Russian attacks in Donbas

Why the “cultural village” Ottensheim fears for its...

D1 Lonato J20/ Summary, results, ranking and scorers

Millionaire projects were delivered by Minvivienda in Huila

What types of checklists teams use and what...

Ruisheng Optoelectronics auction completed the public purchase price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy