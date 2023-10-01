The most prominent stations in the career of the late writer Khaled Khalifa

With the passing of the Syrian novelist Khaled Khalifa, Arabic literature has lost one of its distinctive voices that imposed itself over the past two decades.

Khalifa was born in Aleppo in 1946, where he studied at the university, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in law in 1988. He founded Alef magazine with his friends at the university.

In 1993, he published his first novel, “The Deception Keeper,” and in 2000 he published his novel, “The Notebooks of the Qarbat.” In addition to writing novels, Khalifa wrote poetry. He also wrote for television and cinema, such as the “Rainbow” series and the “Biography of the Jalali” series, and he wrote films for cinema. “Chapter of Maqam”

Many of his works have achieved wide fame, most notably “No Knives in the Kitchens of This City,” which won the Naguib Mahfouz Award in 2013, and also the novel “Praise of Hate,” which was nominated for the Arab Novel Award, and “Death is Hard Work,” which was published in 2016, and also “No. Someone will pray for them” in 2019, which was longlisted for the Arab Novel Award in 2020. Two weeks ago, the English translation of his novel “No One Arrived at Them” was nominated for the National Book Award for Translated Literature in the United States of America. Following his nomination for the award, Khalifa thanked the translator of the work, via the social networking site “X,” saying, “Thank you, my great translator, Lerry Price, and my guardian angel, the director of my literary agency, Raya Yasmina Jreissati.” Thanks to your hard work, we are here.” But fate did not give him time to know the outcome of the competition.

The American press was interested in the English translation of the novel “No One Blessed Them,” as the Washington Post described it as a wonderful novel, and the British Guardian was also interested in the same novel.

Khalifa was a model of an intellectual engaged with the issues of his country. He supported the Syrian revolution from the moment it broke out in 2011 and did not hide his belief in it and his bias toward it. He was subjected to attacks by the Syrian security services, where his hands were broken while participating in the funeral of the Syrian musician Rabih Ghazi in 2012.

Khalifa’s death sparked a state of sadness in Arab cultural circles, as a large number of creatives, critics, and thinkers mourned him, and Egyptian director Khairy Bishara wrote, “The news lands like a thunderbolt… Khaled Khalifa was one of the most beautiful friends… the concerns of life separated us, as did distance and war… and a short time ago I was very happy when we started exchanging our sweet memories, hoping to renew the relationship and revive the old friendship… May you rest in peace, my most beautiful beings.”

Kuwaiti writer Talib Al-Rifai also mourned him, saying, “It is as if death chooses its loved ones. Shocking news, my dear friend Khaled Khalifa. There is no consolation for the arena of the Arabic novel.” May your pure soul have wide forgiveness and wide mercy.

