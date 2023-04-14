Sudani Net:
Al-Watan Newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan breaks the fast with the soldiers in the Armored Corps
_ The deputy of the Sovereignty Council holds a meeting by phone with three international envoys
_ America issues a security warning to its citizens in Khartoum
Details of the meeting of the signatories to the framework agreement
_ Jibril, Aqar and Minawi lead mediation to defuse the crisis between the army and the Rapid Support Forces
Today’s electronic newspaper:
_ A report suggests a new flotation of the Egyptian pound soon
_ Trump is suing his former lawyer and demanding half a billion dollars in compensation
_ Saudi Arabia and Syria are discussing the return of Damascus to its Arab surroundings
_ The price of a liter is 10 million dollars.. “Scorpion venom” is the most expensive liquid in the world
Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:
_ The international community expresses its concern about the military escalation between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, and calls for entering into a final political agreement that paves the way for democracy.
_ The US Embassy in Khartoum issues a security warning to its citizens due to tensions between the army and the Rapid Support Forces
_ Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi disavows the hadith attributed to him on Facebook about the presence of Egyptian forces in Marawi and the army’s disputes and the Rapid Support Forces
_ The governor of Darfur warns of the deterioration of the security and political situation in Sudan
_ Leader of the Central Council: Islamists are preparing to start work behind the leaders of the National Congress
_ Determining the feast grant for pensioners
_ Beginning of medical examination procedures for pilgrims from Khartoum
_“Military Africa”: The Seventh Sudanese Army, Africa
_ Osama Abdel Jalil to (Al-Sudani): There is no tendency to terminate the contracts of Brazilian professionals, and the council abstained when voting to dismiss Ricardo
Nile International Newspaper:
_ (Kaf) comments on the Egyptian controversy over the selection of the Sudanese referee (Shanter) for the Al-Ahly and Al-Raja match
_ In a postponed match from Al-Mumtaz.. Al-Hilal faces Al-Qadarif police
_ The Football Association surprises Al-Hilal and rejects his request
_ Hope hunts Sukarta with a goal
_ Messi’s former agent identifies a single way to return to Barcelona
_ A possible reason for a Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania Backlash