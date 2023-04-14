Home News The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Friday, April 14, 2023
by admin
Sudani Net:

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan breaks the fast with the soldiers in the Armored Corps

_ The deputy of the Sovereignty Council holds a meeting by phone with three international envoys

_ America issues a security warning to its citizens in Khartoum

Details of the meeting of the signatories to the framework agreement

_ Jibril, Aqar and Minawi lead mediation to defuse the crisis between the army and the Rapid Support Forces

Today’s electronic newspaper:

_ A report suggests a new flotation of the Egyptian pound soon

_ Trump is suing his former lawyer and demanding half a billion dollars in compensation

_ Saudi Arabia and Syria are discussing the return of Damascus to its Arab surroundings

_ The price of a liter is 10 million dollars.. “Scorpion venom” is the most expensive liquid in the world

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ The international community expresses its concern about the military escalation between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, and calls for entering into a final political agreement that paves the way for democracy.

_ The US Embassy in Khartoum issues a security warning to its citizens due to tensions between the army and the Rapid Support Forces

_ Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi disavows the hadith attributed to him on Facebook about the presence of Egyptian forces in Marawi and the army’s disputes and the Rapid Support Forces

_ The governor of Darfur warns of the deterioration of the security and political situation in Sudan

_ Leader of the Central Council: Islamists are preparing to start work behind the leaders of the National Congress

_ Determining the feast grant for pensioners

_ Beginning of medical examination procedures for pilgrims from Khartoum

_“Military Africa”: The Seventh Sudanese Army, Africa

_ Osama Abdel Jalil to (Al-Sudani): There is no tendency to terminate the contracts of Brazilian professionals, and the council abstained when voting to dismiss Ricardo

Nile International Newspaper:

_ (Kaf) comments on the Egyptian controversy over the selection of the Sudanese referee (Shanter) for the Al-Ahly and Al-Raja match

_ In a postponed match from Al-Mumtaz.. Al-Hilal faces Al-Qadarif police

_ The Football Association surprises Al-Hilal and rejects his request

_ Hope hunts Sukarta with a goal

_ Messi’s former agent identifies a single way to return to Barcelona

_ A possible reason for a Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania Backlash

