Sudani Net:
Al-Intibaha newspaper:
The Security Council extends sanctions against Sudan for a year
_ “Freedom and Change”: The proposal to form a “caretaker” government must be considered
_ Al-Burhan: We look forward to the political process moving to its end
_ The death of a child in Al-Nuhood Teaching Hospital due to a wrong dose
_ The sovereign directs the implementation of teacher s’ entitlements
As-Sayha newspaper:
_ Hamidti: We are committed to forming a civil government that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people
_ Foreign Ministry: Determining a time limit for lifting sanctions is a success for diplomacy
High production rates push bakery owners to “leave” the profession
_ Rapid Support Commander: There is no disagreement with the army and the security services, and we are all on the heart of one man
Al-Watan Newspaper:
_ Al-Bashir’s trial.. between the political dimension and an attempt to win the West’s favor
Today’s electronic newspaper:
_ The Ummah party …. An urgent appeal to stop the outbreak of civil war in Sudan
_ Dr. Hashem Ali Abdel Rahim Omar’s police team in liquid ink / Akhbar Al Youm / Tabi Al Rammah
_ Qatar Energy and Chevron Phillips launch the largest chemical project in Texas
_ Doha: Her Highness Moza bint Nasser witnesses the opening of the Our Legacy Summit
Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:
_ A European official meets Al-Burhan and Hamidti and stresses the need to end political differences
_ Unlocking the accounts of 30 individuals frozen by the Empowerment Dismantling Committee
Nile International Newspaper:
Friday sports issue
_ Rewards provoke a crisis in the Mars camp
_ Badou Al-Zaki arrives in Khartoum today to train the serious hawks
_ Al-Hilal: Al-Ahly’s complaint claims to mitigate the disappointment of its fans
_ The Sudanese Union will be a committee to amend the statute