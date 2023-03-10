Sudani Net:

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

The Security Council extends sanctions against Sudan for a year

_ “Freedom and Change”: The proposal to form a “caretaker” government must be considered

_ Al-Burhan: We look forward to the political process moving to its end

_ The death of a child in Al-Nuhood Teaching Hospital due to a wrong dose

_ The sovereign directs the implementation of teacher s’ entitlements

As-Sayha newspaper:

_ Hamidti: We are committed to forming a civil government that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people

_ Foreign Ministry: Determining a time limit for lifting sanctions is a success for diplomacy

High production rates push bakery owners to “leave” the profession

_ Rapid Support Commander: There is no disagreement with the army and the security services, and we are all on the heart of one man

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Al-Bashir’s trial.. between the political dimension and an attempt to win the West’s favor

Today’s electronic newspaper:

_ The Ummah party …. An urgent appeal to stop the outbreak of civil war in Sudan

_ Dr. Hashem Ali Abdel Rahim Omar’s police team in liquid ink / Akhbar Al Youm / Tabi Al Rammah

_ Qatar Energy and Chevron Phillips launch the largest chemical project in Texas

_ Doha: Her Highness Moza bint Nasser witnesses the opening of the Our Legacy Summit

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ A European official meets Al-Burhan and Hamidti and stresses the need to end political differences

_ Unlocking the accounts of 30 individuals frozen by the Empowerment Dismantling Committee

_ The UN Security Council extends the sanctions imposed on Sudan

Nile International Newspaper:

Friday sports issue

_ Rewards provoke a crisis in the Mars camp

_ Badou Al-Zaki arrives in Khartoum today to train the serious hawks

_ Al-Hilal: Al-Ahly’s complaint claims to mitigate the disappointment of its fans

_ The Sudanese Union will be a committee to amend the statute

