The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Friday, March 10, 2023
News

The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Friday, March 10, 2023

The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Friday, March 10, 2023

Sudani Net:

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

The Security Council extends sanctions against Sudan for a year

_ “Freedom and Change”: The proposal to form a “caretaker” government must be considered

_ Al-Burhan: We look forward to the political process moving to its end

_ The death of a child in Al-Nuhood Teaching Hospital due to a wrong dose

_ The sovereign directs the implementation of teacher s’ entitlements

As-Sayha newspaper:

_ Hamidti: We are committed to forming a civil government that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people

_ Directives from the “Sovereign” to implement teachers’ entitlements

_ Foreign Ministry: Determining a time limit for lifting sanctions is a success for diplomacy

High production rates push bakery owners to “leave” the profession

_ Rapid Support Commander: There is no disagreement with the army and the security services, and we are all on the heart of one man

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Al-Bashir’s trial.. between the political dimension and an attempt to win the West’s favor

Today’s electronic newspaper:

_ The Ummah party …. An urgent appeal to stop the outbreak of civil war in Sudan

_ Dr. Hashem Ali Abdel Rahim Omar’s police team in liquid ink / Akhbar Al Youm / Tabi Al Rammah

_ Qatar Energy and Chevron Phillips launch the largest chemical project in Texas

_ Doha: Her Highness Moza bint Nasser witnesses the opening of the Our Legacy Summit

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Freedom and change: The proposal of a “caretaker” government must be considered

_ A European official meets Al-Burhan and Hamidti and stresses the need to end political differences

_ Unlocking the accounts of 30 individuals frozen by the Empowerment Dismantling Committee

_ The UN Security Council extends the sanctions imposed on Sudan

See also  Basf helps Moscow - International

Nile International Newspaper:

Friday sports issue

_ Rewards provoke a crisis in the Mars camp

_ Badou Al-Zaki arrives in Khartoum today to train the serious hawks

_ Al-Hilal: Al-Ahly’s complaint claims to mitigate the disappointment of its fans

_ The Sudanese Union will be a committee to amend the statute

