Sudani Net:
Al-Intibaha newspaper:
Al-Burhan: “By God, the political process will soon falter.”
_ Communist: the formation of the transitional government “April fool”
_ Armed attack on a police station in Darfur
_ Ibrahim Al-Sheikh: The list presented by Minawi to join the “Framework” was absent from it, except for Al-Bashir
A frightening rise in dengue fever infections in Khartoum
The next day’s newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan: The ball is in the court of politicians
_ Jibril: We are not honored by a government made by foreigners
_ Al-Helou: There is no objection to negotiation after the formation of the government
_ Life imprisonment for those convicted of smuggling drug containers
_ Hamidti announces the adoption of a decimal plan to address the problems of Khartoum
Political movement newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan accuses politicians of orchestrating military coups to seize power
Reserve the file of the trial of the Secretary-General of the Insurance Supervisory Authority for the decision
Life imprisonment for drug smugglers in the southern port of Port Sudan
_ A significant drop in sugar prices with the advent of Ramadan
_ Freedom and change reveal criteria for selecting the prime minister
Today’s electronic newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan: “The army does not escape from politics, except for politicians who distance themselves from it.”
_ Health insurance sounds the alarm and warns of the complete collapse of the insurance system
_ Hamidti announces his adoption of a decimal plan to develop solutions to the issues of Khartoum state
_ Asim Al-Bilal Al-Tayyib writes: With Al-Mannai and the purest companions, they are ready
Al-Watan Newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan warns of a near failure of the political process
_ The Communist: The framework fell into the trap and the formation of the government was an April lie
_ Professional and labor unions are preparing to strike
_ Fiqh Academy: Tomorrow, Thursday, is the first day of Ramadan
Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:
_ Mubarak Al-Fadil calls for transforming the Rapid Support Forces into the National Guard forces to maintain internal security and end coups
_ The head of the advisory team for the (730) days of action plan for economic reform reveals the road map of the project
_ A decision to exempt the governor of Roseires
_ The Court of Appeal revokes the decision to release the director of “Tarko” and orders his re-arrest
_ The “Justice Conference” recommends the removal of “criminals” from any future political process in Sudan
_ The Federal Assembly sets the date for its general conference on October 21
_ Tupac’s mother to (Al-Sudani): My son is innocent and I trust the justice of the Sudanese judiciary
Nile International Newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan: The ball is in the court of politicians
Extending the state of emergency in the Blue Nile region
Plan for the Environment Council in Khartoum to generate electricity from waste
_ “Untamis” evacuates 11 Sudanese from areas controlled by the “popular”