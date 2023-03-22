Home News The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Wednesday, March 22, 2023
News

The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Wednesday, March 22, 2023

by admin
The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in Khartoum this morning, Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Sudani Net:

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

Al-Burhan: “By God, the political process will soon falter.”

_ Communist: the formation of the transitional government “April fool”

_ Armed attack on a police station in Darfur

_ Ibrahim Al-Sheikh: The list presented by Minawi to join the “Framework” was absent from it, except for Al-Bashir

A frightening rise in dengue fever infections in Khartoum

The next day’s newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: The ball is in the court of politicians

_ Jibril: We are not honored by a government made by foreigners

_ Al-Helou: There is no objection to negotiation after the formation of the government

_ Life imprisonment for those convicted of smuggling drug containers

_ Hamidti announces the adoption of a decimal plan to address the problems of Khartoum

Political movement newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan accuses politicians of orchestrating military coups to seize power

Reserve the file of the trial of the Secretary-General of the Insurance Supervisory Authority for the decision

Life imprisonment for drug smugglers in the southern port of Port Sudan

_ A significant drop in sugar prices with the advent of Ramadan

_ Freedom and change reveal criteria for selecting the prime minister

Today’s electronic newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: “The army does not escape from politics, except for politicians who distance themselves from it.”

_ Health insurance sounds the alarm and warns of the complete collapse of the insurance system

_ Hamidti announces his adoption of a decimal plan to develop solutions to the issues of Khartoum state

_ Asim Al-Bilal Al-Tayyib writes: With Al-Mannai and the purest companions, they are ready

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan warns of a near failure of the political process

See also  EssilorLuxottica, sprint start in 2022

_ The Communist: The framework fell into the trap and the formation of the government was an April lie

_ Professional and labor unions are preparing to strike

_ Fiqh Academy: Tomorrow, Thursday, is the first day of Ramadan

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Mubarak Al-Fadil calls for transforming the Rapid Support Forces into the National Guard forces to maintain internal security and end coups

_ The head of the advisory team for the (730) days of action plan for economic reform reveals the road map of the project

_ A decision to exempt the governor of Roseires

_ The Court of Appeal revokes the decision to release the director of “Tarko” and orders his re-arrest

_ The “Justice Conference” recommends the removal of “criminals” from any future political process in Sudan

_ The Federal Assembly sets the date for its general conference on October 21

_ Tupac’s mother to (Al-Sudani): My son is innocent and I trust the justice of the Sudanese judiciary

Nile International Newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: The ball is in the court of politicians

Extending the state of emergency in the Blue Nile region

Plan for the Environment Council in Khartoum to generate electricity from waste

_ “Untamis” evacuates 11 Sudanese from areas controlled by the “popular”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

You may also like

According to experts, ski areas are irrelevant for...

Who are the “Lions”? What are they doing...

Two different robberies of motorcycle thieves in Cali

Doubts about the financing of the port motorway...

Yingpu found that the 12-level domestic demand of...

Chaves gave the fight in stage 2

Egypt: New campaign for the release of democracy...

Biden honors artists including rocker Springsteen and actress...

“Failure in Salguero beach puts 30% of construction...

Ukraine-News: ++ Kiev agrees with lenders on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy