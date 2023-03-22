Sudani Net:

Al-Intibaha newspaper:

Al-Burhan: “By God, the political process will soon falter.”

_ Communist: the formation of the transitional government “April fool”

_ Armed attack on a police station in Darfur

_ Ibrahim Al-Sheikh: The list presented by Minawi to join the “Framework” was absent from it, except for Al-Bashir

A frightening rise in dengue fever infections in Khartoum

The next day’s newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: The ball is in the court of politicians

_ Jibril: We are not honored by a government made by foreigners

_ Al-Helou: There is no objection to negotiation after the formation of the government

_ Life imprisonment for those convicted of smuggling drug containers

_ Hamidti announces the adoption of a decimal plan to address the problems of Khartoum

Political movement newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan accuses politicians of orchestrating military coups to seize power

Reserve the file of the trial of the Secretary-General of the Insurance Supervisory Authority for the decision

Life imprisonment for drug smugglers in the southern port of Port Sudan

_ A significant drop in sugar prices with the advent of Ramadan

_ Freedom and change reveal criteria for selecting the prime minister

Today’s electronic newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: “The army does not escape from politics, except for politicians who distance themselves from it.”

_ Health insurance sounds the alarm and warns of the complete collapse of the insurance system

_ Hamidti announces his adoption of a decimal plan to develop solutions to the issues of Khartoum state

_ Asim Al-Bilal Al-Tayyib writes: With Al-Mannai and the purest companions, they are ready

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan warns of a near failure of the political process

_ The Communist: The framework fell into the trap and the formation of the government was an April lie

_ Professional and labor unions are preparing to strike

_ Fiqh Academy: Tomorrow, Thursday, is the first day of Ramadan

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Mubarak Al-Fadil calls for transforming the Rapid Support Forces into the National Guard forces to maintain internal security and end coups

_ The head of the advisory team for the (730) days of action plan for economic reform reveals the road map of the project

_ A decision to exempt the governor of Roseires

_ The Court of Appeal revokes the decision to release the director of “Tarko” and orders his re-arrest

_ The “Justice Conference” recommends the removal of “criminals” from any future political process in Sudan

_ The Federal Assembly sets the date for its general conference on October 21

_ Tupac’s mother to (Al-Sudani): My son is innocent and I trust the justice of the Sudanese judiciary

Nile International Newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: The ball is in the court of politicians

Extending the state of emergency in the Blue Nile region

Plan for the Environment Council in Khartoum to generate electricity from waste

_ “Untamis” evacuates 11 Sudanese from areas controlled by the “popular”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)