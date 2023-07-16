The mother of former MPA of PPP died in a traffic accident

The accident occurred due to burst tire of the vehicle. File photo

Sunday, July 16, 2023, 3:47 p.m

Ouch Sharif: The mother of former member of the People’s Party Punjab Assembly Mumtaz Chang died in a traffic accident.

The accident took place near Sukkur Multan Motorway M5 Ouch Sharif. PP leader and former MPA Mumtaz Chang’s mother died and brother was injured in the accident.

Initially, it is being said that the accident occurred due to burst tire of the vehicle. Mumtaz Chang recently achieved the blessing of Hajj, his mother and brother were coming to congratulate him on Hajj.

See also

The accident of the bus falling into the ditch took place at Tulachi on the Karakoram Highway in Diamar, more than 10 people were injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

