The mother of the vallenato singer Luifer Cuello died

Dilia Mera Peñaloza lost the battle against thyroid cancer. The artist canceled concerts and traveled to Miami to say goodbye to her mother.

There is sadness and pain in the family of the Vallenato artist, Luifer Cuello, after confirming the death of his mother Dilia Mera Peñaloza in the city of Miami, Florida (USA).

The woman died from thyroid cancer for which she had been fighting for several months.

In a brief statement, the artist informed public opinion of the cancellation of several of his presentations due to the hard time he is going through. Read: “I didn’t expect to stay this year”: new Miss Caribbean Region

On his Twitter account, the artist has expressed several messages of sadness for his mother’s departure. “I couldn’t see my mom alive no matter how hard I tried”, “I told you to wait a little longer because she was almost there”.

Followers of the singer have sent their condolences and messages of solidarity to the artist through social networks.

