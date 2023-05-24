The MotoGP™ stars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

“We recently celebrated the 1,000th FIM Grand Prix. Next season, moreover, will mark the 75th year since the first motorcycle world championship, the first in motorsport, took place. In 2023, then, there is more MotoGP ™ than ever before, with the debut of the Tissot Sprint.In light of this combination of history and innovation, the 2023 Festival of Speed ​​will be the perfect occasion to celebrate the rich heritage of the sport and the stars of the incredible spectacle we enjoy every weekend in this modern era.”