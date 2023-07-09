The movement of Francia Márquez clarifies that she has not joined Katia Ospino

The pre-candidate for the Governorship of Cesar Katia Ospino presented on Friday, July 7, an alliance of political parties and movements that will support her in the territorial elections on October 29.

In addition to the Alternative Democratic Pole, Fuerza Ciudadana, Esperanza Democrática and the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MAIS), Ospino assured that: “the movement of Vice President Francia Márquez” joined his “process”.

IN REVIEW

This is the I Am Because We Are Movement, which issued a statement that same Friday, addressed to the Historical Pact Commission and to the general public, in which it stated that “He has not made a decision regarding which candidate to support and support in the department of Cesar.”

According to Emerson de Arco, regional coordinator of the movement, and Sandra del Pilar, women’s coordinator and departmental spokesperson for the community, they are “In permanent meeting reviewing the profiles of each one to be able to make a decision on the matter.”

A CONFUSION?

In the document, the directors of Soy Porque Somos added that they reject “categorically any information intended to confuse voters and ignore the existence of an organizational structure in the department, which is authorized to make this type of decision.”

This situation arose because Claudia Jiménez, former candidate for the Governor’s Office for Human Colombia, stated at the event convened by Ospino that they were “very close” that the community said “Yeah” to adhere to the candidacy of Ospino Acevedo, who collects signatures through the significant group of citizens El Pueblo Manda.

“We hope that in the course of the next (this) week it becomes official… I am because we are wants to extend to all territories where there is an Afro-descendant presence,” the woman expressed.

