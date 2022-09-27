Source title: The movie “King of the Sky” released the ultimate trailer Bright Sword National Day

The movie “The King of the Sky” Lei Yu and Zhang Tinghai Today, the movie “The King of the Sky”, directed by Liu Xiaoshi, supervised by Han Han, screenplayed by Gui Guan and Liu Xiaoshi, starring Wang Yibo, Hu Jun, Yu Shi, and Zhou Dongyu, released the final trailer and poster. The thrilling scenes in the preview continued, and the test pilots challenged one by one extremely high-risk test flight subjects. The danger was approaching with the roar of the plane without realizing it. The sudden drop of the engine “stop in the air”, the charred wreckage of the plane, the long-sleeping martyr in the test pilot’s cemetery… In this battlefield without gunpowder smoke, the test pilot still has to fight danger and death in extreme test flights again and again, in exchange for today. of clear skies. You may not hear the roar of fighter jets, but they are always in the sky above you. On the poster, Zhang Ting is demonstrating the flight status of the fighter for Lei Yu. One has experienced the development of aviation equipment all the way, and the other is full of vigor and perseverance. “Using test flights to escort the take-off of the motherland” is the belief held by generations of test pilots. The film focuses on the test pilots of the Air Force in the new era of our country, and reveals the arduous process of the birth of the new fighter. It will be released nationwide on September 30, and the pre-sale is in full swing. “People are in the plane”, the flight data is flown out by life Fearless because of faith, use flesh and blood to support the blue sky of the motherland Before a new model is officially put into use, it is often necessary to conduct a test flight by a test pilot. When constantly exploring and verifying the performance boundaries of the aircraft, danger may also come quietly. Test flight is the career of the brave, and it is a dance on the tip of a knife. Young test pilots such as Lei Yu (Wang Yibo) were not defeated by fear. Under the leadership of Zhang Ting (Hu Jun), they went straight to the sky again and again, using their own limits. Exploring the limits of fighter planes and accepting the experience that belongs to them. And all of this is for the purpose of flying out of China‘s own stealth fighter jets and forging our own “great power weapon”. In the preview, Lei Yu repeatedly fell into dangerous situations, was dragged nearly 100 meters by a parachute sliding at high speed, and suffered a “red vision” headache… But even though he was unconscious on the stretcher in the hospital, he was still holding the Blood-soaked flight data. Test pilots need to protect their data like their families, because the most dangerous and extreme data is the most valuable data. The test pilots are not heroes who fell from the sky, they are also mortals with flesh and blood. They are not afraid of life and death. Just because of faith. Actors forget to walk into roles Wang Yibo's rolling in the mound is only for the more real Hu Jun's play to escort young actors inside and outside the play There is an impressive sentence in the trailer, that is, Zhang Ting said that as a soldier, "life plus mission is our life". Director Liu Xiaoshi's interpretation of this is, "Life is a biological concept, mission is a sociological concept, and a test pilot is a soldier who must have a sense of mission. These together are the life of a soldier." In just a few words, let us Respect for the mission of the soldiers. Outside the play, in order to better shape the image and style of the soldiers, the actors also strive to step out of themselves and into the roles. When Wang Yibo was shooting a scene of a car overturning on the Gobi Desert, in order to create a more realistic "disgraced face" effect, he lay down in the sand and rolled a few times after modeling. When the filming was over, the staff opened the car door, and the dust rolled over the sky, causing people to cough. In the film, Zhang Ting is an “old test flight” in the test flight team. At the shooting site, Hu Jun is also like the “big brother” of young actors. Even if he does not have a film, he often appears on the set to help everyone with the film. In the film, there is a conflict between Lei Yu and Deng Fang (played by Yu Shi), Hu Jun guided the whole process, and also personally demonstrated to Yu Shi how to show his anger when he was choking, “You must use your actions to bring out your emotions. , rather than lines leading action”. Hu Jun also said that he saw a surge of momentum in Wang Yibo, especially when he saw him jumping directly into the seat to prepare to start, the sense of conflict in this scene was completely felt. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Air Force’s test flight force, the film “King of the Sky”, which is supported by the Air Force, the Aviation Industry Group and China Rongtong Culture and Education Group, will be released nationwide on September 30. This film is produced by Shanghai Tingdong Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Alibaba Film Culture Co., Ltd., Rongdong Film and Television Culture Media (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., AVIC Global Culture Communication (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Guiziyuan Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., etc. , issued by Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and is a “special funded project to promote the development of Shanghai film”. The release version of the movie "King of the Sky" will include 2D, IMAX, China Jumbo, CINITY, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS:X, 4DX, MX4D, D-BOX, accessible versions, etc.

