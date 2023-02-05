The loss of Iván Lalinde was very significant, since he always had a very close and complicit relationship with his mother who had suffered from Alzheimer’s for several years, a topic that the presenter of Snail Television mentioned.

In this way, the well-known television figure spoke about what his mourning has been and lovingly remembered the woman who gave him life:

“Yes, definitely the eyes are the window to the soul. And with the mother what we did was, literally, WINDOW happy and enjoy them to the fullest. See to the depths of our BEING. We connected with the looks FINAL POINT. And I’m still connected. A month ago, crazy weather… it seems like yesterday,” Lalinde concluded.

Immediately many users of social networks who follow the presenter who works in ‘Día a Día’, morning program on Caracol Televisión They decided to leave him a message of encouragement and support for this difficult moment he is going through.

Especially several of his colleagues like Laura Coin, Carolina Soto, Yaneth Waldman, Vienna Ruiz or Diva Jesurum who mentioned how cute and happy they looked together.

“How beautiful the two of them”, “Kisses for their souls”, “So beautiful, she will be in my heart forever”, “Absolute and pure beauty”, “Oh my eyes get flooded… may God have her in holy glory… Always it will be in our hearts”, were some of the messages for Iván Lalinde.

On the other hand, the journalist also appeared on his social networks to talk about how he and his family had lived this first month:

“Today was the mass, the celebration of Doña Tere’s first month, it was very beautiful and special. But I also tell you that we had a great family gathering, one of those things in life that were planned and due to the death of my mother we did not want to postpone “, he commented.

It was the birthday of his aunts who were turning 80 and 90, so this meeting ended up becoming a celebration of life.