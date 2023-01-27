Claudia Bahamon She is one of the most talented presenters on Colombian television, and despite the fact that the celebrity graduated as an architect, her spontaneity and authentic way of being have made her one of the favorite celebrities on the small screen. The woman from Huila is in charge of presenting each of the editions of MasterChef Celebrity, a cooking show that is broadcast on the RCN Channel and one of the best known in the country.

Claudia Bahamón recently became very close to her fellow citizen Paula Durán, whose story in the fight against cancer in the United States moved two countries to fulfill one of her last promises, to see her parents. His death shook Colombia, including celebrities, singers, artists and recognized figures who stood in solidarity with the Vega Durán during this difficult time before and after his departure.

One of them was Claudia Bahamón, who together with artists such as Fonseca, Lorena Meritano, Carolina Cruz connected with the couple to send messages of encouragement and the best energy to get ahead of their current situation.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, the Huila presenter shared one of her last conversations with Paula Durán and Sergio Vega.