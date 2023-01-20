Home News The MSC Poesía cruise ship arrived in Santa Marta
The MSC Poesía cruise ship arrived in Santa Marta

Around 8:00 in the morning of this Friday, January 20, he arrived at the Port of Santa Marta the MSC Poetry cruise.

The cruise ship MSC Poesía arrived at the ‘Pearl of America’ with 2,500 passengers on board.

MSC Poetry is an innovative cruise ship with an elegant style that blends traditional craftsmanship and creative design. She offers a world of comfort for tourists and crew in general. In addition, she provides an experience of Truly inspiring cruise.

With the arrival of this vessel, the season 2022-2023which will close on January 31 with the arrival of the boat called ‘The Mermaid’.

It should be remembered that, in days gone by, the crucero Star Legend 212 passengers also visited the city of Bastidas, who for the first time got to know the ‘corners’ of the Most beautiful bay in America.

