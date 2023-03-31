But 2023 comes with this new challenge for bicycle lovers that will have several luxury guests such as Mónica Calderón and the multi-champion of the Titan Desert, the Spanish Josep Betalu and hundreds of participants who want to test their abilities in the desert. .

“We are very happy that events of the magnitude of the Tatacoa Race join social reasons like ours “Esteban Cháves Foundation” and that we can continue expanding our message and values ​​of optimism, perseverance, discipline and camaraderie. With events of this type we can reach more people and support more boys, girls, youth and adolescents” said Brayan Cháves, who is part of the foundation and this time will participate again in the second edition of the Tatacoa Race.

It will not only be an opportunity for athletes to have a great experience, but also to activate the economy, tourism and jobs that sport impacts in the north of Huila.

“Tatacoa Race is a certified BIC company. Our main objective is to provide a unique experience in the Tatacoa desert, with concrete actions to promote the well-being of its participants, contribute to the social equity of the country and contribute to the protection of the environment. atmosphere”Herrera said.

The new appointment will be for June 9, 10 and 11, a special date, since it will be close to the feast of San Pedro. A perfect excuse to hit the ‘roll’ and fall in love with this region that every year attracts not only tourists, but also athletes.

Registration will close on March 30, so lovers of this sport who want to take part in this iconic race will be able to do so.

Without a doubt, it will be an opportunity to not only learn about the country’s geography, but also the new names that this sport has, which each year adds more athletes and more female participation.

Villavieja, Tello and Baraya in Huila will be the favorite place to test themselves and be the epicenter of the consolidation of the Tatacoa Race as one of the must-see races for athletes and tourists in the country.