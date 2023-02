‘we have to die of something‘ is the new show presented by the comedian Ricardo Quevedo at the National Theatera stand up comedy that addresses without prejudice this tendency to justify ourselves before making a decision, which deep down we know is not the right one.

In this show we will do a group therapy through humorto discover the origin of these behaviors, our mental conflicts, the ways we lie to ourselves.

Listen to the interview with Ricardo Quevedo: