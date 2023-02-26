Home News The ‘Mueco’ will have to answer for the murder of a woman in Neiva
The ‘Mueco’ will have to answer for the murder of a woman in Neiva

In Neiva, alias the 21-year-old “Mueco” was captured, who must answer for the crime of homicide and trafficking, manufacturing or carrying firearms.

The captured identified as Brayan Stiven Artunduaga Quintero, was captured on 2 South Street with Carrera 12 in the El Bosque neighborhood.

According to the authorities, this individual is allegedly responsible for the homicide of Ana Milena González Plaza, 28, on April 12 of the previous year, at a time when the victim was in the company of a man consuming narcotic substances in wooded area of ​​the Obrero neighborhood of this city, injuring her with the impact of a firearm projectile in the abdomen, causing her death.

The captured person, who also records judicial notes for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft, was left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of Homicide and Traffic, manufacturing or carrying firearms, where later, a guarantee control judge It will define your legal situation.

