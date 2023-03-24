Come brought forward on February 22ndthe collaboration between the Swedish fast fashion chain is on the way H&M e Muggles. The collection, created by the creative director of the maison Casey Cadwallader, will be launched next May, opening – as specified by the clothing company in a note – “the doors to a wider public, made up of multiple personalities and beauties”. The drop will be distributed in selected stores and online and will include menswear, womenswear, as well as various accessories.

“The collaboration embodies the very essence of Mugler, a pioneer capable of subverting the rules: a master of freedom of expression, glamor and boldly irrepressible style”, adds the company. The silhouette of the capsule is instead reflected in the modern and revisited wearability of the French fashion house: structured and large shoulder pads, a strong focus on the waistline, an ode to the shapes and lines of the body. “A true testimony to the central role of Mugler in the glorious periods of the catwalks of the 80s and 90s”. Garments that also focus on the fluid and cross-gender style that has always supported the brand, flanked by a series of archive remakes, in limited editions, selected by the American designer.

The discussion on the collaboration started before the death of the famous couturier in January 2022 and, as stated in the press release, the collection is proposed as “a dynamic showcase of today’s Mugler world and of the intriguing ways in which Cadwallader has reinvented the maison to make it fresh and relevant for the new generations”.

To interpret the spirit of the collection and celebrate Mugler’s long association with music, performance, theatricality and various artistic currents, the two brands will also release a music video, starring a collective of emerging female artists – Amarae, Shygirl, Eartheater e Arca. Together, they recorded their version of 1998’s single Stardust ‘Music Sounds Better With You’.

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection. We were all honored to meet Manfred, and his involvement, together with Casey and the Mugler maison in the initial stages of the project, was special. Casey has done an incredible job of paying homage to history and the archive while making the collection totally contemporary. With him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses in today’s fashion scene,” he commented. Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisors at H&M. “It is truly an honor to partner with H&M,” added Cadwallader. “The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mualer as a house and every piece is an authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become the garment that most distinguishes us, to the accurate tailoring, to the worked denim. And a showcase of our most distinctive garments”.