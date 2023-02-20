The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of Party Members and Leading Cadres



On the afternoon of February 6, the Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of Party Members and Leading Cadres. The meeting was presided over by Cheng Wangda, Secretary of the Party Committee and Dean of the Academy.

Before the meeting, the party committee of the academy carefully organized studies to deeply grasp the theme and connotation of the democratic life meeting; discuss and formulate a plan for the democratic life meeting; focus on the theme of the meeting to carry out in-depth theoretical study, unify thinking, improve understanding, and lay a solid ideological foundation for a good democratic life meeting. At the same time, extensively solicit opinions and suggestions by issuing forms for soliciting opinions and conducting heart-to-heart talks. The members of the team focused on the “six leaders”, thoroughly investigated the problems, deeply analyzed the root causes, formulated a rectification list, and clarified the rectification measures.

At the meeting, Cheng Wangda, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Academy and President of the Academy, further searched for existing problems, analyzed the root causes of the problems, and proposed rectification measures for specific problems. Subsequently, members of the leading group of the party committee carried forward the spirit of self-revolution, conducted individual comparisons and inspections one by one, put themselves in, their responsibilities in, and their work in, and openly criticized and self-criticized each other, achieving unification of thinking and enhancing unity , the purpose of gathering strength.

Finally, Cheng Wangda, Secretary of the Party Committee and Dean of the Academy, expressed his opinion: In the next step, the Party Committee of the Academy will take this democratic life meeting as an opportunity to benchmark the “two firsts” and forge ahead with the “two firsts”, focus on problems, and pay close attention to implementation. The effectiveness of the rectification has promoted various tasks to create a new situation, and strives to build the institute into a highland of party building in the new era and a highland of cleanliness in the new era, and strives to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing’s agricultural scientific research.