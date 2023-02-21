The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences launched a two-way debriefing and evaluation work for the secretary of the grassroots party organization



In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, and further strengthen the sense of responsibility of grassroots party organization secretaries in grasping the party building of the organs, in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Municipal Working Committee, on the morning of February 9, 2023, The party committee of the Academy of Agricultural Sciences held a two-way debriefing meeting for the secretary of the party organization. Members of the Party Committee of the Academy, members of various branches, heads of group organizations and representatives of party members attended the meeting.

Gu Zhanggen, secretary of the party committee of the upper house, Huang Haixiang, secretary of the first branch, Zhang Hongmei, secretary of the second branch, Lang Shuping, secretary of the third branch, and Li Bai, secretary of the fourth branch, respectively benchmarked the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “persisting in the clear direction of grasping the grassroots, Effectively enhance the political and organizational functions of grassroots party organizations” and “comprehensively improve the quality of party building in institutions”, focus on the in-depth implementation of the “double construction and striving for the first” project, and effectively play the role of party building in institutions in serving the overall situation, promoting development, and leading governance, and focus on ” Six aspects” for debriefing. At the meeting, all the participants evaluated the work reports of the branch secretaries.

Finally, Cheng Wangda, secretary of the party committee and dean of the academy, pointed out: In the past year, the party building work and scientific research work of our academy have been integrated, and the party organization has played the role of “party building + scientific research” double strength and double promotion. In the next step, taking the demonstration construction of “Double Construction and First” as a new starting point, the party building work needs to further improve political standing, improve ideological understanding, focus on the characteristics of scientific research work, innovate ideas and methods, and give full play to the discipline characteristics of each branch. Further strengthen the construction of clean and honest units, further promote the spirit of the Red Boat, inherit the spirit of Nanfan, and provide political guarantees for accelerating scientific and technological innovation, boosting rural revitalization, and building a demonstration area for common prosperity.