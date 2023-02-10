The Municipal Bureau held the party committee (expanded) meeting of the agency and the 2022 party organization secretary report meeting



Recently, the Municipal Bureau held an agency party committee (expanded) meeting and a 2022 annual party organization secretary’s work report meeting. Wang Linfei, deputy secretary of the party group of the Bureau, deputy director, and secretary of the party committee of the agency, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, Comrade Wang Linfei, on behalf of the Party Committee of the bureau, reported to the participants on the work of party building in the past year, and carried out democratic appraisal. Then the secretaries of each party branch reported their work in turn, and the party committee members of the agency commented one by one.

The meeting emphasized that all party branches must conscientiously implement the general requirements for party building in the new era, give full play to the leading role of party building, and plan and promote the party building work of the bureau around the key tasks of the bureau in 2023.

The meeting called for adherence to political construction, firmly grasping the nature of the Veterans Affairs Bureau as a political organ, and insisting on integrating political construction into all aspects of party building work; insisting on strengthening the foundation, giving full play to the role of the party branch as a battle fortress, and strengthening the support of party members and cadres. Cultivate management, carry out innovative theme party days, implement “three meetings and one lesson”, and continuously improve the level of standardization and standardization of party branches; adhere to integrated development, coordinate the promotion of party building and business, and effectively identify the entry point of party building work and business work, and constantly Launched the service brand of “Military Yao Nanhu” and effectively realized the double improvement of party building business.