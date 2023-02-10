Home News The Municipal Bureau held the party committee (expanded) meeting of the agency and the 2022 party organization secretary report meeting
News

The Municipal Bureau held the party committee (expanded) meeting of the agency and the 2022 party organization secretary report meeting

by admin

The Municipal Bureau held the party committee (expanded) meeting of the agency and the 2022 party organization secretary report meeting

Release date: 2023-02-10 15:20

Source of information: Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs

Views:

Recently, the Municipal Bureau held an agency party committee (expanded) meeting and a 2022 annual party organization secretary’s work report meeting. Wang Linfei, deputy secretary of the party group of the Bureau, deputy director, and secretary of the party committee of the agency, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, Comrade Wang Linfei, on behalf of the Party Committee of the bureau, reported to the participants on the work of party building in the past year, and carried out democratic appraisal. Then the secretaries of each party branch reported their work in turn, and the party committee members of the agency commented one by one.

The meeting emphasized that all party branches must conscientiously implement the general requirements for party building in the new era, give full play to the leading role of party building, and plan and promote the party building work of the bureau around the key tasks of the bureau in 2023.

The meeting called for adherence to political construction, firmly grasping the nature of the Veterans Affairs Bureau as a political organ, and insisting on integrating political construction into all aspects of party building work; insisting on strengthening the foundation, giving full play to the role of the party branch as a battle fortress, and strengthening the support of party members and cadres. Cultivate management, carry out innovative theme party days, implement “three meetings and one lesson”, and continuously improve the level of standardization and standardization of party branches; adhere to integrated development, coordinate the promotion of party building and business, and effectively identify the entry point of party building work and business work, and constantly Launched the service brand of “Military Yao Nanhu” and effectively realized the double improvement of party building business.

See also  Covid, the circular from the Ministry of Health: "The country prepares", masks and smart working if the situation worsens

You may also like

The construction sector projects a growth of 9.8%...

Francia Márquez asks not to consider Cuba a...

Xia Liyan Raises “Three Major Demands and Concerns”...

CDT loss. Dalia Rosa Ramirez Alvarez.

Congresswoman Ingrid Aguirre demands justice in the case...

Reflections on the trade and the media industry...

Meta Police captured a dangerous subject with three...

Liaoning Provincial Federation of Trade Unions: Clarify ten...

Meet the winners of the 2023 CPB Awards

Journalist of the Year distinction will bear the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy