The Municipal Bureau launched the Youth Theory Study Group Party’s 20th National Spiritual Study Exchange Meeting



In order to in-depth study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, guide young cadres to persist in arming their minds with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, and draw strength to forge ahead. On December 16, the Municipal Bureau held the 20th Party Spiritual Study Exchange Meeting of the Youth Theory Study Group.

At the meeting, everyone watched the documentary “The 20th Anniversary of the Fall of the Soviet Party and the Country”, taking history as a mirror, always maintaining the purity of the party, always keeping in mind the purpose of the party, and strengthening the ideals and beliefs of communism.

Afterwards, the young cadres exchanged and shared their learning experiences in combination with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Everyone believes that the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and the greatest advantage of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China. “One maintenance”, constantly enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, stand firm in the face of all kinds of temptations, stand clear in the face of big right and wrong, be fearless in the face of storms and waves, and always maintain the political qualities of a Communist.

The meeting also organized a concentrated study of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central United Front Work Conference.