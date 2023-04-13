On the afternoon of April 12, the Municipal Financial Work Party Committee and the Municipal Local Financial Supervision Bureau held an education mobilization meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Xue Hong, leader of the 16th Tour Steering Group of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Xin Yadong, secretary of the Municipal Financial Work Party Committee, made a mobilization speech, and Zhou Xiaoquan, deputy secretary of the Municipal Financial Work Party Committee and director of the Municipal Local Financial Supervision Bureau, presided over the meeting. Chen Qizhong, deputy leader of the 16th Tour Steering Group of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Xin Yadong pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference, and take the development of theme education as a major political task. , effectively promote the theme education to go deep and solid, always keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, and forge ahead in the direction of the general secretary’s guidance; to apply the party’s innovative theory to implement the major strategies and market proposals proposed by the party’s 20th National Congress In the specific deployment of the Twelfth Party Congress, actively take responsibility as a solution to the problem, and constantly create a new situation for career development; to promote comprehensive and strict party governance at the forefront, forge a loyal and clean team, and create a fair, decent, and clean The good image of being moderate, professional and practical provides a strong political guarantee for building an upgraded version of the international financial center.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, insisting on the integration of theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and striving to build the soul with learning and learn with learning. Real results have been achieved in terms of increasing intelligence, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance.Highlight and temper the party spirit and be a good believer.To truly love the party, always worry about the party, firmly protect the party, and make every effort to revitalize the party, always keep in mind the “three musts”, and keep in mind the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Shanghai inspection and important instructions on financial work. In the heart, in action.Highlight learning and understanding, and be a good pioneer.Grasp the scientific system as a whole, thoroughly grasp the essence, deeply comprehend the “six must adhere to”, and continue to write a new chapter in Shanghai’s finance of “thought is power” with a clearer mind and a firm will.Highlight investigation and research, and be a good planner.Focusing on financial support for the development of science and technology innovation enterprises, RMB offshore transactions, improving the long-term mechanism for preventing and defusing financial risks, and party building of local financial organizations, we will carry out special investigations, and take on the historical responsibility of opening up new prospects and achieving new results.Focus on solving problems and be a good server.Answer well the questions of development needs, reform urgency, grassroots expectations, and people’s aspirations, persevere in being a good servant of the people, develop “shop assistants” and construction team leaders, and provide the people with a sense of gain that is visible and tangible in terms of finance, Happiness, security.Highlight the improvement of ability and ability, and be a good pioneer.With “a big country” in mind, adhere to the “four priorities”, and continuously enhance the ability to promote high-quality financial development in Shanghai, the ability to serve the financial needs of the people, and the ability to prevent and resolve regional systemic financial risks.Highlight the integrity and discipline, and be a good model.More clearly adhere to the main tone of comprehensive strictness, enhance the awareness of discipline and rules, strictly implement the eight central regulations, and continue to rectify the “four winds”.

The meeting called for strengthening organization and leadership, insisting on leading the way, fulfilling the responsibilities of all parties, combining theme education with current work and solving practical problems, focusing on the problems that the people in the city’s financial sector have strongly reflected, and focusing on Shanghai The key and difficult points of financial reform and development, such as the construction of a science and technology innovation financial reform pilot zone, the establishment of an international financial asset trading platform, and the pilot program of safe and orderly cross-border flow of financial data, focus on carrying forward the rigorous style of work against formalism, grasping the role models to lead, creating a strong atmosphere, and effectively strengthening The pertinence and effectiveness of theme education will improve the quality of theme education and contribute financial power to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Xue Hong pointed out that carrying out thematic education is a major deployment made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party. The Municipal Party Committee requires us to unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, and with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, so as to solidly promote thematic education. It is necessary to improve the political position, grasp the general requirements, focus on the fundamental tasks, focus on specific goals, go through key measures, and do a solid job in thematic education. The roving guidance group should strengthen supervision and guidance, integrate guidance into service, ensure that it is in place and not offside, guidance is not arranged, adhere to principles, strict standards, answer the same questions together, and jointly promote the deepening and solidity of theme education.

Members of the leading group of the Committee and Bureau, relevant comrades of the 16th Tour Steering Group of the Municipal Party Committee, relevant comrades of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Group of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in the Municipal Finance Bureau, party members and cadres above the fourth-level investigators of the Committee and Bureau, the leadership of the service center, and the Harvest Fund Party Committee are responsible people attending the meeting. The Shanghai Financial Stability and Development Research Center merged and held an educational mobilization meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.