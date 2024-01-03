The Municipal Foreign Affairs Office held a party group (enlarged) meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Fourth Plenary (Enlarged) Session of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Municipal Party Committee

The Municipal Foreign Affairs Office recently held a party group (enlarged) meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Fourth Plenary (Enlarged) Session of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Municipal Party Committee. The meeting, which took place on December 29, was attended by members of the Party Committee and mid-level cadres.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the plenary session was an important moment for the city, as it aimed to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. The plenary session report has been described as having a clear theme, political, ideological, and leading, pointing out the direction and clearing the path for the current and future work.

The meeting also highlighted the need to set off a climax of studying, publicizing, and implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee (enlarged), making it an important political task at present and in the future.

Key points discussed at the meeting included the implementation of the party’s political requirements for managing foreign affairs from a high position, conducting high-efficiency benchmarking, and fully implementing the fundamental requirements for party building with high standards.

The meeting aimed to strengthen political construction by implementing the “Regulations on Foreign Affairs Work under the Leadership of the Communist Party of China” as a starting point, system construction, and mechanism guarantee. Additionally, there was emphasis on accelerating the creation of a new era party building highland beside the Red Boat that attaches equal importance to diligence and integrity.

Overall, the meeting served as a platform to study and implement the spirit of the plenary session, with a focus on promoting the city’s development and implementing important political tasks. The Municipal Foreign Affairs Office remains committed to strengthening political and party building processes for the benefit of the city.

