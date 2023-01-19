Date: 2023-01-19

Source: Fuxin News Network

On January 18, the municipal government held an enlarged meeting of the party group and an executive meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; According to the spirit of the first meeting of the 14th provincial government and the first plenary enlarged meeting of the 14th provincial government, research and deployment of the municipal government system to implement the work. Zhou Pengju, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor and Party Secretary of the Municipal Government presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has provided us with a solid foundation for implementing the decisions and arrangements of the 20th CPC National Congress, promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, and strengthening the construction of leading groups and cadres at all levels. Important to follow. The municipal government system must speak politics with a clear-cut stand, fully implement the requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Party on upholding and strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. self-confidence” and “two safeguards”. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, adhere to benchmarking and table comparison, take comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation of the spirit of the 20th Party Congress as the main line of work this year, and resolutely implement the 20th Party Congress With regard to adhering to the strategic deployment of strengthening positive conduct and discipline with a strict tone, we will unswervingly advance the comprehensive and strict governance of the party in depth, and build a spiritual embankment of the eight central regulations. High standards and strict requirements are required to hold the democratic life meeting of the municipal government party group, accurately grasp the theme of the meeting, focus on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strive for implementation, etc., embody the requirement of talking about politics in the whole process and every link, and carry forward The spirit of self-revolution with the blade turned inward, that is, to make corrections immediately after knowing, to investigate and make reforms immediately, and to make strong rectifications will ensure that democratic life will achieve tangible results and provide a strong guarantee for the realization of new breakthroughs in transformation and revitalization.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s government system must closely combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the provincial two sessions with the spirit of the provincial party committee’s economic work conference, and follow the provincial party committee’s “three-year action to implement comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs” and “use extraordinary measures to revitalize the Northeast in a new era , the work requirements of the “Liaoshen Campaign” for the revitalization of Liaoning, and go all out to promote the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government to be effective in Fuxin. First, we must work hard to understand deeply, earnestly implement the work report of the provincial government and the speech requirements of Governor Li Lecheng when he participated in the deliberation of the Fuxin delegation, anchor the goal of “Double Thousands and Double Hundreds”, and grasp the shortcomings, difficulties, key points and Advantages, strive to promote high-quality transformation, all-round revitalization. Second, we must quickly set off an upsurge of learning and publicity, adhere to the basics of learning, linking practical learning, create a strong atmosphere of learning and publicity, ensure that the spirit of the Provincial Two Sessions really enters the mind and heart, takes root, and promotes Fuxin’s transformation and revitalization to achieve new breakthroughs. The third is to achieve results in real work, effectively unify thoughts and actions to the arrangements and deployments of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, find the right entry point, combination point, and focus point, and strive to form more work starting points with Fuxin characteristics, Practical measures and iconic results.

The meeting emphasized that the municipal government system must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 14th provincial government’s first plenary enlarged meeting, and deeply understand that achieving new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization is a responsibility that cannot be missed, forced by the situation that cannot be retreated, and a historical opportunity that cannot be missed , further enhance the sense of responsibility, urgency, and mission, anchor the goal of “Double Thousands and Double Hundreds”, implement list management, project implementation, and engineering advancement, strive to strive for reality, and go all out to complete various provincial and municipal goals and tasks . It is necessary to focus on the implementation of key points, focus on the implementation of key projects, the revitalization of major projects, the development of new energy industries, and the high-quality development of parks, and solidly promote the reduction of enterprise factor costs, the cultivation of enterprises above the standard, and the practical projects of people’s livelihood, and actively strive for progress and reform Innovate, attract investment, and go all out to promote new breakthroughs in transformation and revitalization. It is necessary to improve political ability, stand firm on the stand of the people, enhance strong skills, always be honest and self-disciplined, and use real work results to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party is truly implemented.

The meeting reviewed and approved in principle the “Report of the Party Group of the Fuxin Municipal People’s Government of the Communist Party of China on the Work Situation in 2022” and “The Report of the Fuxin Municipal People’s Government on the Work Situation in 2022”.

The executive meeting also reviewed and approved the “2023 Fuxin Municipal Government Work Report Task List”, “Report on the Construction of a Rule of Law Government in 2022”, “Fuxin City’s Responses to Making Full Use of Grassroots Governance Platforms to Do a Good Job of Helping and Assisting Special Difficult Groups (Key Personnel)” “Implementation Opinions” and the city’s implementation plan on improving the “three rates” and other documents. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to reorganize the assessment objectives and specific tasks determined in the provincial and municipal government work reports, and issue detailed implementation rules for assessment implementation as soon as possible, highlighting the result-oriented and effect-oriented, comprehensively benchmarking and decomposing the implementation of target tasks, to ensure that the assessment tasks can be quantified , The carrier can be inspected, the assessment results are credible and desirable, and the implementation of various tasks is promoted with a strong assessment.

The executive meeting also studied and discussed other matters.

Zhang Shihui, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and responsible comrades from relevant units directly under the city and central provinces attended the meeting.